Two workers electrocuted in Bangkok underground pit tragedy
Two workers were found at the bottom of an 8-metre-deep pit on Pracha Chuen Road after they were fatally electrocuted. The incident occurred as they were opening the surface of the road to access the pit yesterday, March 24 at 11.54pm.

Police Captain Kiratipon Phathongpinich of Pracha Chuen Police Station received the report of the accident, which took place near Soi Pracha Chuen 37 in Chatuchak district, Bangkok.

Responding to the emergency, officers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and Bang O Fire and Rescue Station, equipped with high-altitude rescue gear, were dispatched to the scene.

The pit, approximately 7 to 8 metres deep, contained two unconscious men. Before rescue operations started, coordination with the electricity authority was necessary to ensure there were no electrical leaks.

Rescue personnel also checked for gas presence in the pit before proceeding with assistance, eventually employing a crane to aid in the retrieval.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, both Myanmar nationals, were employed by the company responsible for constructing the underground electrical pit. Before the incident, the pair had been involved in opening the road surface to expose the pit entrance when they were electrocuted and fell to their deaths.

The scene was thoroughly examined by investigators from Pracha Chuen Police Station, alongside medical professionals and forensic specialists. They also interviewed fellow workers before entrusting the bodies to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for transport to the Police General Hospital.

Further examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a devastating incident took place in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district when a 32 year old Myanmar man, identified as Nim, suffered a fatal fall after being electrocuted while cleaning the exterior of a five-storey commercial building.

The tragedy occurred at 1pm on January 25, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

