Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

Thursday, April 24, 2025
The inaugural Cocktails for the Cause event, held previously on April 10 at Soho House Bangkok, brought together over 60 guests for an evening of purpose-driven drinks, raising 45,500 baht to directly support victims of the recent Myanmar earthquake.

Spearheaded by Jonathan Benarr, the evening was created as an emergency-response gathering, with 100% of proceeds going to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation (BCHF). Funds raised will be used to purchase urgently needed survival kits, with BCHF ensuring swift and direct delivery to affected communities of the Myanmar earthquake.

Guests enjoyed a relaxed, after-work setting thanks to the generous support of Bombay Sapphire and Bacardi Martini, who sponsored the event.

Friso Poldervaart, Co-Founder of Bangkok Community Help Foundation, spoke warmly of the event, utilising the opportunity to raise funds for a meaningful change.

“It was a fantastic event for us; meaningful money was raised, lives will be saved because of it, and it was an excellent opportunity to share with more residents of Bangkok the ongoing and necessary work that we do here at BCHF.”

Anne-Sophie Cros, General Manager of Soho House Bangkok, highlighted the event’s success while also outlining the efforts of Non-Profit Organisations (NGOs) offering a helping hand in Myanmar.

“The event was a success, and we are grateful for the opportunity given to highlight the incredible work NGOs like BCHF are doing.”

Cocktails for the Cause is set to continue as a nimble fundraising platform, uniting Bangkok’s socially-conscious community around urgent causes — one drink at a time.

Press release

