Thailand primes for potential Formula E championship hosting

Photo courtesy of เศรษฐา ทวีสิน - Srettha Thavisin (Facebook)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced an impending meeting with executives of Formula E, the globally acclaimed electric-car racing league, in Chiang Mai next week. The meeting intends to explore the potential of the city as a host for the championship.

The Thai PM, who also holds the position of finance minister, expressed the executives’ intent to scout a suitable location for the race within Chiang Mai during their visit. As officially recognised, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship first saw the light of day in Beijing in 2014.

The prime minister backed Thailand as an excellent candidate for hosting the championship, citing the significant increase in electric vehicle sales in the country in recent years. The shift towards electric vehicles in Thailand is evident, with a whopping 40% of all car orders for electric cars since the end of 2023.

PM Srettha took to his X (former Twitter) account yesterday to share updates from his current trip to Germany and France, where he had a conversation with Jean Todt at his residence in Paris. Todt, a seasoned motorsport executive, previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ferrari.

Todt demonstrated enthusiasm towards the prospect of Thailand as a Formula E venue, as per PM Srettha. The prime minister also revealed that he extended an invitation to Todt to visit Thailand and contribute to promoting road safety, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Phang Nga’s lithium deposits were the focus of a House Committee visit, aiming to establish the area as a global lithium source. Led by Akkaradech Wongpitakroj, the delegation inspected the Ruangkiat deposit, estimated to hold 14.8 million tonnes of lithium.

Despite concerns about environmental impact, plans to engage stakeholders were outlined. The move aligned with the government’s strategy to position Thailand as an electronic vehicle manufacturing hub.