Investigation launched into alleged land encroachment at Khao Yai National Park

A probe has been set in motion regarding allegations of land encroachment at Khao Yai National Park, with a firm commitment from authorities to reclaim properties illegally built on plots meant for landless farmers and penalise all officials implicated in the scandal.

This development follows a meeting between Thanadon Suwannarit, a consultant to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thamanat Prompow, and Theppasu Bavornchotidara, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) secretary-general. The pair discussed forming a joint committee to combat corruption within the agricultural sector.

The Ministry investigation, according to Thanadon, discovered numerous farmers breaching regulations tied to the usage of Sor Por Kor land around the periphery of the park. These infringements include unlawful soil excavation for business purposes and selling these plots to parties who do not qualify to occupy them.

In response, Thanadon reported that the Ministry and Amlo are strategising to seize properties involved in the illicit use or transfer of Sor Por Kor plots. He specifically mentioned two officials from the Agricultural Land Reform Office (Alro) in tambon Moosi, located in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, who are believed to have partaken in the illegal allocation of Sor Por Kor plots.

He revealed that arrest warrants are imminent for the two officials, with an additional seven officials slated for questioning about the case. The Ministry, he claimed, discovered three Sor Por Kor plots currently occupied by a major corporation.

This discovery has prompted an ongoing investigation, with the Ministry and Amlo collaborating to trace the corporation’s financial transactions.

Furthermore, Thanadon stated that five farmers, holders of the Sor Por Kor deeds, will also face questioning by the police. However, he added that no political connection has been discovered so far.

Alro secretary-general Vinaroj Sapsongsuk disclosed that Amlo will create a subcommittee to collaborate with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Attorney-General, Royal Thai Police, and other agencies to facilitate information exchange. Alro will also compile a list of Sor Por Kor deed recipients for public scrutiny.

Vinaroj also stated, “We will also form a district-level sub-committee to encourage the participation of residents to ensure transparency in the inspection.”