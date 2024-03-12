Citi Thailand’s transformative era under Narumon’s leadership

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The bustling financial landscape of Thailand is witnessing a transformative era under the leadership of 52 year old Narumon Chivangkur. With an enviable career spanning 28 years at Citi, she currently holds the esteemed positions of Citi Country Officer (CCO) and Banking Head of Citi Thailand.

Her journey reflects not only her professional dedication but also her unique blend of talents, including her past as a celebrated pop singer.

Narumon displayed an unwavering commitment towards innovation and growth throughout her career. From her initial role as a management associate in 1996 to her current position, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry.

Following Citigroup’s sale of its consumer banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to United Overseas Bank in early 2022, Narumon was appointed the CCO for Thailand in May 2023, making her the first woman to hold this prestigious position.

“Under the leadership role of Citi Thailand, I want to support both local and international clients in search of new business opportunities.”

Narumon’s vast experience spans foreign exchange, fixed-income securities, multi-asset strategy, and structured products. Her previous roles, including head of corporate sales and structuring, head of derivatives and structuring, and head of global markets and securities services at Citi, further underscore her leadership capabilities.

Diversity, inclusion

However, her influence extends well beyond her professional sphere. She is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, serving on the board of directors for the Association of International Banks and as a member of the board of governors for the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand.

Narumon’s vision for Citi Thailand is to be a support system for both local and international clients, helping them seize new business opportunities and navigate the global market’s complexities. Under her guidance, Citi Thailand aims to be more than just a bank – it aspires to be an agent of change and a champion of global commerce.

Her global approach leverages Citigroup’s expansive network across 95 countries, allowing the bank to effectively respond to clients’ needs and facilitate market expansion.

Citi Thailand, under Narumon’s leadership, is committed to fostering the growth of businesses of all sizes, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations. Her focus on providing tailored solutions, such as efficient payment platforms capable of processing thousands of transactions per second, underlines her dedication to client satisfaction.

In addition to her banking initiatives, Narumon prioritises team development and recognises employees as crucial assets to the organisation. This approach enables the workforce to adapt to rapid changes in the business and technology world with new perspectives and improved efficiency.

As she moves forward in her career, Narumon continues to inspire women to reach their potential. Her dedication, visionary leadership, and commitment to excellence serve as a model for future leaders, reported Bangkok Post.