Thailand Post senior employees get first salary rise in 18 years

The Thai Cabinet yesterday, July 1, approved a long-awaited increase in the maximum salary cap for senior employees at Thailand Post, marking the first such adjustment in 18 years.

The decision follows recommendations from the State Enterprise Labour Relations Committee (SELRC) and will come into effect immediately.

Thailand Post, a state enterprise providing nationwide mail, logistics, financial, and agency services, currently operates under a 53-tier salary structure across 12 hierarchical levels. Until now, the top salary had been capped at 113,520 baht (Step 46.5), a rate unchanged since 2007 despite evolving workloads, responsibilities, and market conditions.

The outdated salary framework led to inconsistencies, especially at the executive level, including chief business officers, deputy managing directors, and division managers, who are responsible for setting policy, vision, and strategy.

Comparisons with similar state enterprises and the private sector revealed that Thailand Post’s executive salaries had become uncompetitive, raising concerns about the organisation’s ability to attract and retain top talent.

The approved new salary caps are as follows:

Level 12 (Chief business officer): increased from 113,520 baht to 142,830 baht

Level 11 (Deputy managing director): increased from 108,810 baht to 133,770 baht

Level 10 (Division manager): increased from 104,310 baht to 124,770 baht

Thailand Post stated that the increased salaries would be funded entirely from its budget and would not negatively impact the organisation’s overall financial health. Revenue-generation and cost-saving initiatives are also being planned to offset the rise in personnel costs.

The approved salary increase applies exclusively to senior-level employees at Thailand Post. There was no mention of any adjustments for lower-tier staff, even though these frontline delivery workers are praised for their exceptional geographical knowledge and consistent accuracy compared to those in the private sector.

In related news, the new national minimum wage rate officially came into effect yesterday, as published in the Royal Gazette. The rate now reaches up to 400 baht per day in certain sectors and regions.

Employees earning 400 baht per day include those working in all business sectors in Bangkok, employees in hotels classified under categories 2, 3, and 4 nationwide, and workers in service sectors such as nightclubs, bars, massage parlours, and karaoke venues across the country.

Accommodations in Thailand are categorised based on their facilities and services including Type 1 (guest rooms only), Type 2 (guest rooms with dining), Type 3 (guest rooms, dining, and conference/entertainment), and Type 4 (guest rooms, dining, conference, and entertainment).

Workers in other kinds of businesses in the Mueang Chiang Mai district and Mueang Songkhla district can earn up to 380 baht per day. Employees in Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Samut Sakhon can make up to 372 baht per day.

The cost of living and various aspects determined the minimum wage for workers in other provinces.