Thailand Post boosts fruit delivery with EMS service

Thailand Post is offering an EMS express delivery service for summer fruits to support farmers and entrepreneurs across the country.

Thailand Post Managing Director Danan Suphattrapan stated that the service aims to meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses, particularly by assisting agricultural producers in distributing their products more efficiently to the market.

The EMS express service boasts an extensive network, capable of customising transportation methods to maintain the quality of agricultural products from the source to the consumer. This service is especially crucial for seasonal fruits, which are in high demand.

To enhance the efficiency of the EMS express service, Thailand Post provides additional services to facilitate farmers and entrepreneurs, including advice on appropriate services, suitable packaging, and real-time tracking technology to ensure safe and prompt delivery. Farmers are encouraged to use robust packaging suitable for different types of fruits.

Delivery costs start at 60 baht for 3 kilogrammes, with special rates for agriculture and fruit shop customers, such as bulk rates starting at 260 baht for 25kg and Roll pallet rates from 800 baht.

Specialised fruit transport boxes and baskets are available nationwide, with free pick-up services offered without extra charges.

Danan noted further that this year, Thailand Post anticipates an increase of approximately 400,000 tonnes in fruit production, especially for durians, rambutans, mangosteens, longkongs, longans, and lychees compared to last year.

Collaborations with partners like the Department of Internal Trade and the Ministry of Commerce help subsidise delivery costs by providing free boxes to farmers and entrepreneurs. Additionally, fruit sales are supported through the Thailand Post Mart platform, guaranteeing freshness from farm to consumer.

The summer season highlights a variety of interesting fruits, such as Sala Wanon from Uncle Than’s Garden in Phatthalung province, green-fleshed melons from Navita Melon Farm in Pathum Thani, and Siam Ruby pomelos from Si Thammarat, Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Thailand Post promotes this with an emotional marketing strategy under the concept “Sometimes memories taste like fruit,” aimed at fostering connections through fruit gifts, sharing stories, and spreading goodwill to every destination, reported KhaoSod.