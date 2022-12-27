Thailand
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
Indulge in Thailand’s history, art, and culture for free this new year’s holiday. As a holiday gift to the public, Thailand’s Fine Arts Department is opening all national museums and historical sites in the kingdom for free between December 30, 2022, to January 2, 2023.
In a new exhibition opening on December 30, centuries-old gold jewellery from the ancient Ayutthaya period (1351-1767) will be on display at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. The unveiling of the exhibition will take place on December 29 at 11am.
In Bangkok, the highly revered Phra Phutta Sihing buddha image – second in importance only to the Emerald Buddha – and nine other auspicious buddha statues will be displayed at Bangkok’s National Museum on December 28. The exhibition will run daily from 9am-4pm until January 8, 2023.
The important artwork was brought to Bangkok from Chiang Mai in 1795 by Viceroy Maha Sura Singhanat, the brother of King Rama I.
Between December 30 and January 2, the National Museum’s impressive architecture will be lit up against the night sky as the museum hosts “Night at the Museum” activities daily from 4-8pm.
“Night at the Museum” at the National Museum will feature cooking demonstrations from world-renowned chefs in front of the ancient palace. Books and art at the museum will also be on sale for discounted prices during New Year.
At the National Library of Thailand in Bangkok’s Dusit district, an exhibition on Thai New Year celebrations will continue from now until April 22, 2023.
On New Year’s Eve itself, head to Pattaya to see the countdown firework show (which was cancelled and then un-cancelled).
Bangkok’s Khao San Road is scaling down its new year celebrations this year. Revellers will still be permitted to let loose on Bangkok’s most notorious party street but there will be no countdown event this year.
The National Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police has asked the force to refrain from celebrating this new year “to show loyalty” to Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, who remains hospitalised, and Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn who was recently treated for heart arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat).
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
King and Queen cleared of Covid-19 infection
Bangkok Amongst Best Places to Celebrate New Years | GMT
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Bangkok court grants bail to Tuhao’s wife for 2 million baht
Phuket remembers anniversary of Indian Ocean Tsunami
Corpse wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt is a fisherman, not a HTMS Sukhothai sailor
Thaiger Cage hospitality digital pitch event to debut at Thailand Tourism Forum 2023
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street | Thailand News Today
Mall of America shooting: one dead, five arrested
Scientists discover secret of see-thru frogs
Hongkongers to pay 4.5 baht for plastic bags
Pope calls for peace in Ukraine, Russians support Putin
Christmas Eve raid finds 40 underage pub patrons drinking
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Petrol pump blown up in Yala terrorist attack
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
As Thailand’s large waves rage, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Destinations1 day ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand23 hours ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
-
Crime21 hours ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Crime4 days ago
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok tops list of trending Airbnb destinations this year