Thailand

Thai man fakes his own death in unique marriage proposal

Love filled the emergency room at a hospital in Chachoengsao province in eastern Thailand on Christmas Day as a dead body came back to life as part of an elaborate marriage proposal.

During his lunch break on Sunday, rescue service volunteer Thammathat “Khao Oat” Saekhow lay on a stretcher under a white cloth and was wheeled from an ambulance into Bang Khla Hospital.

Hospital staff, in on the secret, pretended Khao Oat was a corpse heading to the hospital’s morgue for an autopsy.

Fon, who works as an assistant nurse in the emergency room, was called over to wheel the dead body to the morgue.

After Fon – from Udon Thani province – pushed the corpse through the hospital, Khao Oat’s seemingly lifeless body sprung out from the white cloth with a bouquet of flowers.

Khao Oat got down on one knee and proposed to Fon, who burst into tears and said yes. Cheering erupted from Fon’s colleagues who helped plan the elaborate proposal.

The happy couple revealed that they started dating around six months ago when they fell in love during a rescue mission. Fon was providing medical care and Khao Oat was volunteering as the rescue van’s driver during his time off from his job at Bang Khla Subdistrict Municipality Technical Division.

Khao Oat and Fon actually met for the first time almost 10 years ago in 2013 when Fon moved to Chachoengsao province with her family.

They dated for a while. However, aged only 17 and 18 years old, Khao Oat and Fon went their separate ways.

Until the couple was reunited during a rescue mission in mid-2022. Fast forward six months and Khao Oat is ready to tie the knot with Fon.

In another unusual marriage proposal earlier this year, a 72 year old Thai man from Phetchabun proposed to his 83 year old girlfriend after the couple knew each other for just 10 days.

 

