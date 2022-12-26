HRH Princess Sirindhorn of Thailand treated for irregular heartbeat

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand is resting after receiving hospital treatment for heart arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat), according to a statement issued by the Bureau of the Royal Household yesterday.

The 67 year old princess was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on November 22, 2022, where she received radiofrequency ablation treatment to treat her abnormal heartbeat.

On December 4, the princess was discharged and returned to Sa Pathum Palace where she is now recuperating.

The princess’s team of medical practitioners detected “a new type of heart arrhythmia,” which they assured was only temporary and would go away on its own.

Doctors advised Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to reduce her royal duties for a while until her heart condition is stable.

Meanwhile, King Vajiralongkorn’s eldest child Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remains unconscious but in a “stable” condition after collapsing and losing consciousness during a military K-9 training exercise in Nakhon Ratchasima province in northeast Thailand earlier this month.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, nicknamed Princess Bha, was airlifted and transferred to Bangkok on December 15 and remains hospitalised at present. Few details about her condition have been revealed by the palace.

Thailand is scaling back on New Year’s Eve celebrations, assumedly out of respect for Princess Bha, e.g. Pattaya’s three-day New Year celebration will go ahead but there will be no firework show this year.

Similarly, Bangkok’s Khao San Road will still be open this New Year but there will be no countdown event as previously planned.