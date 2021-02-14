Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 14 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 14
Thailand News Today covers five days of the news week, except this week which was the Chinese New Year on Friday. Now we have a weekend edition which goes over the biggest, or best stories, from the past week. Out every Saturday afternoon, catch up with Jett and Tim’s major Thai news stories from Thailand News Today. Welcome to the Thailand News Today Week in Review.
Bangkok
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
More than 20 police officers were injured in a clash with protesters last night at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, according to the police’s deputy spokesperson. Youth activists gathered to rally against Thailand’s use of the lèse majesté law which prohibits insults against the royal family under Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Numerous activists calling on monarchy reform have faced lese majeste charges over the past few months. The charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.
Last night, protesters draped a red cloth over the Democracy Monument, representing the blood of fighters for democracy. Some protesters held handmade shields and wore helmets. Some even wore gas masks. According to Reuters, the activists threw paint at police and small bangs were heard near the city shrine. At least one firecracker exploded, according to spokesperson Kissana Pattanacharoen. Around 7 or 8 people were detained.
In a video by Khaosod English reporters, who heavily cover the protest movement in Bangkok, police in riot gear beat a man on the ground. Khaosod says the man wore medic vest and another emergency responder confirmed that the man is a rescue worker.
The protest follows the arrests 4 prominent protest leaders who face charges for allegedly insulting the Thai Monarchy during rallies last year. Pro-democracy protesters have raised issues and questions considered taboo in Thailand. With the movement growing in popularity, Thai officials started using the lèse majesté law to charge protesters for critical statements.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Scientists say bats in Thailand could spread other coronaviruses related to Sars-CoV-2, or Covid-19, joining what is thought to be many other bats doing the same thing across Asia. The revelation comes after scientists found bats at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand to feature a virus that closely matches that of the virus that causes Covid-19.
Infectious diseases such as SARS, MERS, Hendra, Ebola and Nipah, are thought to have emerged from bats, making research into Asian bats all the more necessary.
SOURCE: BBC News
Environment
Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island
Phuket authorities are saying that large snakes found in homes will now be taken off the island after residents voiced fears of the snakes re-entering their living quarters. Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Khao Phra Thaew Natural and Wildlife Education Centre in Thalang says that the large snakes, including king cobras, will be handed over to a wildlife reserve in Phang Nga.
“I admit that a lot of snakes have intruded into and disturbed local homes.We have found a lot of snakes in homes recently because it is their mating season. Additionally, it is dry and we are entering the hot season, they need water to drink.”
Pongchart says that every wild animal in Phuket falls into 2 different groups: those living in protected natural reserves and those that have been found in the wilderness.
“Nowadays, there are many animals getting lost in areas of Phuket. Some of them are also injured. If we find injured animals like lorises or monkeys, we always take them to receive medical treatment by veterinarians. After that, we release them to the place where we found them.”
“After receiving medical treatment, the released animals do not have problems finding food by themselves, as they grew up in the forest and know how to survive, unlike animals that have been raised as pets.”
“We have now partnered with the Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery Station and the Klong Saeng Wildlife Research Station in Surat Thani in order to manage and solve the problem with snakes together.”
“From July to September last year, we found 109 pythons and took them all to the Phang Nga Wildlife Nursery Station because of their aggressiveness. We also take cobras and king cobras to Phang Nga, as the nursery station is mainly responsible for taking care of lost animals.”
Pongchart says that residents should keep both the inside and outside of their homes clean to detract snakes from entering in or around the premises.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
