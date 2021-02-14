Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree | The Thaiger

Police in Bangkok arrested 13 people at a rooftop bar in the Phra Khanong area. The bar staff allegedly served alcohol to customers, violating the city’s ban on booze sales at restaurants which was put in place to limit gatherings and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Under the emergency regulations in Bangkok, bars and nightclubs are ordered to close and restaurants are prohibited from serving alcohol to customers until the coronavirus situation improves.

Phra Khanong police raided the rooftop bar off Sukhumvit Road in the Bang Chak sub district after a tip that bar was allegedly serving alcohol. Police say multiple customers were drinking at the venue and were not abiding by disease control measures like social distancing and wearing masks. The 13 people arrested face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

