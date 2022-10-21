Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%

In a controversial move, Thailand’s telecom regulator has approved the merging of

two key mobile operators in Thailand: True and DTAC. A consumer watchdog

says the five-member committee “failed to use its authority to protect the public

interest” by turning the market into a duopoly with reining operator AIS.

After an 11-hour meeting, the five-member board of the National Broadcasting and

Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) voted 3:5 to “acknowledge” the

merger, despite fierce opposition from consumer groups, politicians, industry

experts, and competitors.

The decision will leave Thailand with only two key operators, the merger and AIS,

sparking concerns that it will undermine market competition and lead to higher

prices for consumers.

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC), a consumer watchdog, expects that the

the merger would raise mobile tariffs for customers by 240%.

The TCC said they are preparing to file a motion with the Central Administrative

Court to launch an injunction and emergency investigation to stop the merger in its

tracks.

The NBTC approved the merger despite a Change.org petition against it gaining

over 21,000 signatures. The petition was backed by politicians from the Move

Forward Party.

Despite fears that the merger will be bad news for consumers, the NBTC insists

that it was approved under many conditions including price ceilings.

True and DTAC say the goal of the merger is not to raise prices but to “invest

jointly in the country’s digital transformation.”

Under conditions set by the NBTC, the new US$7.3 billion company will be

required to install a 5G network to cover 75% of Thailand’s population within

three years and 90% within five years, said the NBTC.

Secretary-General of the TCC advised, “if the merger goes through, maybe the law

should be reformed to open the market to foreign players.”

More shelters are to be built for homeless people in Bangkok and more job

opportunities will be made available to them, particularly for those who have

recently become homeless, to improve their quality of life and reduce

homelessness, according to Deputy Bangkok Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon

(ศานนท์ หวังสร้างบุญ).

The deputy governor chaired a meeting of city officials and representatives of non-

governmental organizations and relevant agencies yesterday (Wednesday), to

discuss homelessness in Bangkok and develop ways to find shelter and jobs for

them, so they can earn incomes and pursue a normal life.

Sanon said homeless people can be divided into the chronically homeless, the

newly homeless people and those living with psychiatric problems, with the newly

homeless constituting the largest group.

If jobs can be provided to the newly homeless, he said these people will gain a

greater chance of having their own shelter and pursuing a normal life.

He said that the first priority, however, is to provide temporary shelters for the

homeless. One potential site for the building of another shelter is under the

expressway near Maha Phruttharam Temple, in the Bang Rak district. This would be

in addition to the existing shelters, at the foot of Phra Pinklao Bridge, Hua

Lamphong railway station, on Ratchadamnoen Road and at Trok Sake, which is

jointly operated by various non-profit foundations.

The deputy governor said that homeless people also need rehabilitation and jobs,

adding that certain rules have to be eased to help them find employment.

Employment, he said, is a means to solve homelessness in the long run because,

once they are employed and have incomes, they will have a better chance of

improving their lives and may not become homeless again.

He admitted, though, that solving the problem is an uphill task and it requires

public participation, adding that members of the public should not view homeless

people as a social burden, but as people who are in need of help instead.

Building in Phuket collapses due to heavy rain

A two-storey building in Phuket collapsed last night due to heavy rain. Fortunately,

tenants left the property a day before the incident so no injuries were reported.

The demolished building, located in Soi Prayoon 2 in the Talad Yai sub-district,

Mueng district, in Phuket, offers 30 rental rooms. Only eight of the rooms were

rented at the time of the building’s collapse.

One of the tenants revealed to Thairath that he heard creaking and cracking sounds

a couple of times at about 3 pm on October 19. He woke the following morning to

discover that the ceiling was cracked and reported it to the building owner.

The owner advised all tenants to vacate their rooms for their own safety yesterday

morning. It was the right decision because the building collapsed on that day at

11.30 pm.

Phuket Governor, and officers from the Department of Public Works and Town &

Country Planning, visited the incident scene to investigate the cause of the

collapse.

Officers reported that the heavy rain caused a landslide on the mountain, which

came crashing into the building.

Officers made known that they would undertake a thorough investigation into the

collapsed building to determine whether it can be repaired or needed to be

demolished.

Provincial officers found the displaced tenants some temporary accommodation

until they find somewhere suitable to live or the building can be repaired.

The heavy rain over the past month has caused multiple problems for the people of

Phuket. Phuket Police yesterday urged residents to stay at home unless they have

an emergency. The police also say that Phuket dwellers should avoid going to

Patong.

Officials to seek approval for late closing times in Phuket

Are later closing times finally coming to Phuket?

Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports plans to test a 4 am closing time on

several tourist hotspots, including Phuket’s Bang La Walking Street in Patong,

Nation Thailand reported. The ministry will soon seek approval from the Thai

Cabinet for the pilot project there, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat

Ratchakitprakarn announced yesterday.

Other hotspots the ministry is testing the 4 am closing time: Khao San Road and

Patpong Road in Bangkok, Walking Street near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Ao Nang

in Krabi, Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan, and Khao Lak in Phang Nga.

Phipat said that according to research by three universities, foreign tourists who

visit night venues after midnight would spend 44% more money if the closing time

is pushed to 4 am. He added that bars in certain tourist areas were already violating

legal hours, so the project would make it legal for bars to operate.

Piphat warned that if the government delays the 4 am closing time, Thailand could

lose an income opportunity, since the tourism high season is approaching.

A survey carried out this year on Thailand’s tourism hotspots found that tourists

spend more money between 1-3 am.

Gambling addict sergeant steals 160 guns to pay off debts

A non-commissioned police officer, attached to Pak Kret district police in

Nonthaburi Province is in custody on theft charges for allegedly selling or

pawning more than 100 handguns, which he had allegedly stolen from the district

police’s store room over the past five years.

The officer, Chaowalit Poomkachorn, was arrested in the north-eastern province of

Nong Khai yesterday (Thursday), as he tried to flee to Laos, after an

the investigation implicated him in the disappearance of the weapons from Pak Kret

police station’s arms storage facility.

He has been flown into Bangkok and was questioned by Pol Gen Surachate

Hakparn, deputy national police chief.

Surachate claimed that the suspect admitted to taking 2-3 guns at a time from the

store room and then making false statements to the effect that the weapons were

distributed for use by officers at the station.

He also allegedly admitted that he had been doing so for the past five years and

that the handguns were either sold or pawned at pawnshops, which he named,

according to the deputy police chief, adding that he has instructed police to recover

the weapons in question.

Pol Gen Surachate said that the case should serve as a lesson for chiefs of police

stations, who should check their gun inventories regularly.

Meanwhile, a bag, containing 27 handguns, was found in front of the police club,

yesterday. The guns are initially believed to be part of the stolen haul being

returned by their owners for fear of prosecution.

