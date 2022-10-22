World
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
California cops are investigating why person or person unknown buried a car stuffed full of unused bags of cement in the yard of a US$15-million (570 million baht) home in the 1990s. The car was discovered Thursday morning by gardeners in affluent town of Atherton about 30 miles south of San Francisco, with unused bags of concrete inside.
Some serious intrigue began when landscapers working at a property in Atherton unearthed a car buried four to five feet deep under the yard. The home used to belong to a notorious character with murder, attempted murder, and insurance fraud on his rap sheet.
A team from Atherton Police Department and San Mateo County crime lab excavated the vehicle. Bags of concrete had been placed everywhere in the car.
Atherton police commander Daniel Larsen said…
“The cadaver dogs made a slight notification of possible human remains. The San Mateo crime lab was contacted and sent technicians to assist with excavating the vehicle. Excavation is ongoing and at this time, no human remains have been located.”
Police believe the car was buried in the 1990s though Larsen would not say what led detectives to that conclusion.
According to an NBC Bay Area anchor, Gia Bang, police said the car was a Mercedes.
The sprawling property includes a 1,100 square metre home, purchased by the current owners in 2020. The home, built in 1990, was listed for rent in 2013 and 2014.
The former owner of the house, Johnny Bocktune Lew, was convicted of killing his girlfriend in his apartment in 1966. Lew maintained she had accidentally shot herself with his gun — and though he was convicted, the case was overturned in 1968. He was also charged with insurance fraud in 1999, paying two undercover cops to sink a $1.2 million yacht in San Francisco Bay.
Lew’s daughter said her father died of lung cancer in 2015. Regarding the buried car, she added ..
“This wouldn’t surprise me, just based on how sketchy my father was.”
Larsen said police believed the car was buried before the current homeowners bought the property, and that they were not under investigation. He said…
“The majority of the top of the vehicle has been uncovered but the interior of the vehicle was also filled with dirt. They’re kind of working their way through that but because of the unknown nature of it they have go through it slowly and methodically.”
The discovery has baffled residents.
Athena Ogawa, told NBC Bay Area…
“It’s a mystery in my own neighborhood.”
Another resident, Peter Sun, said…
“It’s kind of strange. But usually, it’s pretty safe and it’s like everyone is kind of doing their own thing.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub
Official says Patong road will need seven days of temporary repair work once rain stops
Reimagine with Anantara unveiling the new face of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Malaysians plan ‘Cannaverse’ on Sukhumvit Road
Why is Diwali important to Indians? The mythology behind the festival
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Legendary Carabao rocker begs forgiveness over Elephant Duel “misunderstanding”
Nonthaburi police officer admits to stealing over 100 guns from department
The Brahma statue thief who wants to paint the world blue
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews20 hours ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of2 days ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime4 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
-
Phuket4 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing