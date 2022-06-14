Connect with us

Destination Property Guide

The best places to retire in Thailand 2022

Thaiger

Published

 on 

PHOTO: iStock

Thailand is undoubtedly a charming country. And for many people, spending retirement years in this country is the ultimate dream. There are so many good reasons to retire in Thailand. The people are friendly and welcoming, the weather is fantastic, and high-quality medical care is widely available. Plus, who wouldn’t want to live in the perfect property surrounded by beautiful nature, delicious food, and excellent shopping for a fraction of the cost? Your money can definitely stretch farther here, allowing you to live in luxury for pennies on the dollar. In addition, getting a retirement visa is fairly straightforward in Thailand.

So if you’re ready to retire in Thailand, let’s take a look at the best locations in the country and see which one would be perfect for you!

Best Places To Retire in Thailand

1. Phuket

Phuket is very popular among expats because it’s like you’re staying in a big city, but not as big as Bangkok. Thus, the island houses the biggest expat population outside of Bangkok, making it easier for you to find a group of like-minded people. Living in Phuket means you will be surrounded by some of the world’s most magnificent beaches. Here, you can find a plethora of attractions and activities that cater to many types of travellers. The island is dotted with bars, restaurants, and shopping centres. Additionally, the Andaman Sea features stunning islands easily accessible by the many budget-friendly boat tours.

Since Phuket is the largest island in Thailand, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to property. You can find condos in bustling areas like Patong, luxury villas with ocean views in quaint seaside villages, or beautiful colonial-era buildings in Phuket City. In terms of healthcare, Phuket has a number of world-class hospitals. The public transportation system here isn’t as good as in Bangkok. However, you can always rent a scooter, find a taxi, or use ride-hailing apps like Grab to move about.

Although Phuket is a bit pricier than other places in which to settle in Thailand, it can be argued that it genuinely offers a magnificent life for those looking to retire on this beautiful island.

Check out our article on What makes Phuket one of the best destinations in the world to retire

Best places to retire in Thailand

PHOTO: Phuket via iStock

2. Hua Hin

Plenty of northern European expats flock to Hua Hin, so it’s reminiscent of a Scandinavian town. Therefore, just like in Phuket, you’ll find a large expat retiree community here. The seaside resort city is best for those who want to retire in a more laid-back area. It’s also popular among golf enthusiasts since it’s home to some of the best golf courses in the country. Although Hua Hin is much quieter than Phuket and Pattaya, there’s enough nightlife if you’re looking for a fun night out. There are several shopping malls as well, which means getting international food and imported goods is not a big problem.

With coastal views that rival many other tropical paradises, Hua Hin offers the best of island life without compromising modern amenities and facilities. Moreover, Bangkok is only a 3-hour drive away if you yearn to go shopping in a big city.

Check out our article on What you need to know before residing in Hua Hin in 2022

Best places to retire in Thailand

PHOTO: Hua Hin via iStock

3. Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai offers one thing that other places on this list don’t: cooler temperatures. Thanks to its fantastic mountainous backdrop, the weather in Chiang Mai is generally cooler than in the rest of the country. However, it may still be a bit warm for foreigners who are used to a temperate climate. Known as the Bangkok of the North, Chiang Mai is great for families and those wanting everything a big city has to offer, without the annoyances. Although there are some things that you can’t avoid when living in a larger city, Chiang Mai is known to be relaxing and breathtaking. It’s perfect for those who to retire close to nature since the surrounding mountains offer plenty of options for outdoor adventures.

Moreover, it features a Lanna culture and heritage, making its atmosphere unique from Bangkok and southern beach towns. The locals here are known for being quite hospitable, and it is easy to find accommodations for every budget. The healthcare is quite good here since there are a couple of international-standard hospitals. Furthermore, Chiang Mai is cheaper than the island towns, making it an excellent place for retirees. The only downside is the smoke season, which forces you to deal with toxic air pollution for a few months a year.

Check out our article on Why you should visit Chiang Mai in 2022

Best places to retire in Thailand

PHOTO: Chiang Mai via Freepik

4. Koh Samui

Although getting to Koh Samui is a bit more tedious and expensive, once you arrive, you will surely be in heaven. Known as an upscale island with plenty of relaxing spas and activities, expats love this island as it truly feels like they are in paradise. As Phuket and Hua Hin are undoubtedly bigger areas, those expats on Koh Samui enjoy the true island-style vibe, which is much calmer and serene.

However, despite featuring a more laid-back atmosphere, Samui also has all the amenities you need to retire here comfortably. The island boasts four private hospitals with western-style facilities. The food is fantastic here. In addition to authentic Thai dishes, you can find a range of International restaurants offering Italian, French, and Japanese cuisines, among others. Additionally, expats with all types of budgets are welcome as the island has many types of housing available. You can find anything to suit your needs, from hilltop villas to beachfront homes. With pristine, white-sanded beaches, Koh Samui offers a beautiful island life without compromising necessary amenities.

Hot Property
3D virtual walkthrough to a modern seaview pool villa in Koh Samui costing less than $500,000.
3D virtual walkthrough to a modern seaview pool villa in Koh Samui costing less than $500,000.
Take the 3D tour
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Koh Samui via Freepik

5. Pattaya retire

Just 150 km from Bangkok, Pattaya is the nearest beach town outside of Bangkok. Here, you can enjoy sunbathing on the beach while still having access to top-notch amenities and hospitals. As Pattaya is a huge expat town, you can be certain to find a support group among the thriving expat community.

Although Pattaya is world-famous for its seedy nightlife, it offers many other fun things to do and see for families. Shopping malls, golf courses, and scenic island hopping are just a few other things you can do in this beach town. In terms of housing, a variety of accommodation is available, from Thai-style apartments to pool villas and luxury penthouses. Compared to Phuket, the cost of living in Pattaya is much more affordable.

The best places to retire in Thailand 2022 | News by Thaiger

Thailand is a wonderful destination to retire and stretch your money, whether you want to enjoy the gorgeous outdoors of this Southeast Asian country or feast on excellent cuisines. It’s easy to see why so many expats chose this country as their new home, with world-class attractions and beaches.

Access Over 50,000 Properties for Sale and Rent Across Thailand
Access Over 50,000 Properties for Sale and Rent Across Thailand

Thaiger Property offers a simpler experience for searching, visiting, buying and renting properties in Thailand.

Do a quick search

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Yinn
    2021-09-27 21:50
    24 minutes ago, LoongFred said: Menopause might explain why some old men complain so much. Correct. Not every man get it. It cause high irritability, mood swings, frustration and low self esteem. The doctor can help.
    image
    JamesR
    2021-09-28 05:26
    Technically you can not retire to Thailand. You can get a year by year 'old man visa', you can not buy a house to retire to, you are at the behest of the Thai visa policy which can change at…
    image
    LoongFred
    2021-09-28 08:21
    13 hours ago, Rain said: Very common and certainly quite odd, if not a backward behaviour. They don't like the place or the society - nor do they understand much. Want everything to be like their beloved West. Yet, wanna…
    image
    LoongFred
    2021-09-28 08:24
    10 hours ago, Yinn said: Correct. Not every man get it. It cause high irritability, mood swings, frustration and low self esteem. The doctor can help. Some might return to their home country that has cooler weather to boost their…
    image
    nobusinessofurs
    2021-12-18 10:20
    On 9/27/2021 at 6:15 PM, Metaluna said: I work at the language every day. No complaints about my life, my neighbors, my village. Would be happy to stay here until I die. I would be sick if I had to…
    Thaiger

    The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Tourism2 hours ago

    AirAsia targets Indian travellers as China remains grounded
    Destination Property Guide2 hours ago

    The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
    Bangkok2 hours ago

    BMTA promises to solve public bus shortage
    Sponsored12 hours ago

    The best sea-view villas in Phuket
    image
    Thailand2 hours ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai PM lectures protesters and more OnlyFans controversy
    Economy3 hours ago

    Commerce Ministry promise to keep consumer products under control during high inflation
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Man finds corpse in abandoned house in eastern Thailand
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Economy3 hours ago

    Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
    Economy3 hours ago

    Export of Thai durian made 187 billion baht in 2021
    Crime4 hours ago

    Woman gets justice after washing her laundry in public
    Chon Buri5 hours ago

    Thai woman drowns while taking diving lessons in Chon Buri
    Thailand5 hours ago

    US Defense Secretary visits PM Prayut in Bangkok
    Property News6 hours ago

    Russians overtook Chinese as Phuket condo kings in Q1
    Malaysia6 hours ago

    Malaysia’s Cabinet agrees to abolish mandatory death penalty
    Politics6 hours ago

    Court upholds 8-month suspended jail sentence for ex Thai MP
    Protests8 hours ago

    PM says police will defend themselves if protestors don’t respect the law
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending