Pattaya
New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught
More details have emerged on the shooting at a Pattaya pool villa on Tuesday, and more suspects have been caught. After Pattaya Police intensely interrogated the five suspects who surrendered themselves earlier, it was revealed that two of the suspects were hired as scapegoats for another three men.
The police have now busted the three new suspects at an unnamed resort in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, The Pattaya News reported. Police say the suspects had been trying to cross the border into a neighbouring country.
The three new suspects caught are 26 year old Pawut “Toey” Chongsara, 26 year old Jirawat “Dum” Yeethapud, and 37 year old Chakkrit “Em” Pilawan. All three men are now in police custody.
The suspects claimed that the victims had borrowed their money three months ago, and they had gone to the villa to get it back. They had also drunk alcohol before driving to the villa. Police say Em was the mastermind of the shooting, and Toey was the driver.
The scapegoats, 23 year old Saralan “Top” Yodthat and 24 year old Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, confessed they were getting paid 1,000 baht per day if they took the blame for the villa incident. It has not yet been revealed what charges they will face.
The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said he would travel to Pattaya to lead the press conference.
The five gunmen who attacked the villa allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor.
A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub
Official says Patong road will need seven days of temporary repair work once rain stops
Reimagine with Anantara unveiling the new face of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Malaysians plan ‘Cannaverse’ on Sukhumvit Road
Why is Diwali important to Indians? The mythology behind the festival
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Legendary Carabao rocker begs forgiveness over Elephant Duel “misunderstanding”
Nonthaburi police officer admits to stealing over 100 guns from department
The Brahma statue thief who wants to paint the world blue
Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Bangkok could hit lows of 15°C by end of October
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Street food Thailand – The best street food in Thailand 2022
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
-
360 Reviews8 hours ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Best of1 day ago
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
-
Crime3 days ago
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thailand introduces new rule for cash deposit machines
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
‘Pay for a pool villa in Phuket instead of paying the energy bills’ this winter, advises Thai official
-
Chon Buri2 days ago
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing