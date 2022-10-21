Connect with us

Pattaya

New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught

Published

 on 

Photo by The Pattaya News.

More details have emerged on the shooting at a Pattaya pool villa on Tuesday, and more suspects have been caught. After Pattaya Police intensely interrogated the five suspects who surrendered themselves earlier, it was revealed that two of the suspects were hired as scapegoats for another three men.

The police have now busted the three new suspects at an unnamed resort in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, The Pattaya News reported. Police say the suspects had been trying to cross the border into a neighbouring country.

The three new suspects caught are 26 year old Pawut “Toey” Chongsara, 26 year old Jirawat “Dum” Yeethapud, and 37 year old Chakkrit “Em” Pilawan. All three men are now in police custody. 

The suspects claimed that the victims had borrowed their money three months ago, and they had gone to the villa to get it back. They had also drunk alcohol before driving to the villa. Police say Em was the mastermind of the shooting, and Toey was the driver. 

The scapegoats, 23 year old Saralan “Top” Yodthat and 24 year old Boonrit “Chooi” Chitma, confessed they were getting paid 1,000 baht per day if they took the blame for the villa incident. It has not yet been revealed what charges they will face. 

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, said he would travel to Pattaya to lead the press conference.

The five gunmen who attacked the villa allegedly sprayed bullets at several parked vehicles and forced their way into the rental room. They also took one man into the bathroom and beat him until he bled all over the floor. 

A video by The Pattaya News reported that the renters who the gunmen targeted were simply tourists. They were believed to have been involved in a conflict over some illegal business.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Watchdog warns True-DTAC merger will increase mobile tariffs by 240%
Pattaya5 hours ago

New details emerge on Pattaya pool villa shooting, more suspects caught
Crime5 hours ago

School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Soldier arrested for stabbing 15 year old at a nightclub
Patong5 hours ago

Official says Patong road will need seven days of temporary repair work once rain stops
Press Room6 hours ago

Reimagine with Anantara unveiling the new face of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Cannabis News6 hours ago

Malaysians plan ‘Cannaverse’ on Sukhumvit Road
Lifestyle6 hours ago

Why is Diwali important to Indians? The mythology behind the festival
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Entertainment6 hours ago

Legendary Carabao rocker begs forgiveness over Elephant Duel “misunderstanding”
Crime7 hours ago

Nonthaburi police officer admits to stealing over 100 guns from department
Thailand7 hours ago

The Brahma statue thief who wants to paint the world blue
Hot News7 hours ago

Missing Iranian rock climber hailed as hero upon arrival in Tehran
Tourism8 hours ago

This South Thailand province’s unexpected beauty will wow you
Hot News8 hours ago

WHO boss in Syria under investigation for fraud, corruption, abuse
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending