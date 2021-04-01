Thailand News Today | Thailand lures big spenders, 2,000 Burmese refugees shelter in north | April 1 | Thaiger

In today’s episode we look at…

The Thai government are pinning their hopes on luring higher end tourists and travellers. The Thai government is looking to rich, high spending foreigners as the borders are prised open in coming months.

Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA, 21 infections in the greater Bangkok area and five imported cases.

Thai hotels and airlines are pinning their hopes on Songkran to revive a domestic tourism sector that has been dormant since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year.

The government plans to draw in at least 1 million high spending tourists… rich retirees who want to settle in Thailand and potential investors interested in the Thai-based S-Curve industries.

Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA, 21 infections in the greater Bangkok area and five imported cases, raising Thailand's total to 28,889. 13 new local infections were discovered at hospitals and eight others in the wider community.

Samut Sakhon province reported 11 new infections, all Burmese nationals.

April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes were not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand today. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could have landed you in a Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.

Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

The governor of the northern province of Mae Hong Son says around 2,000 Karen refugees are sheltering in the province as the bloody conflict in Myanmar continues. Local officials have provided shelter and other necessities to refugees that have flooded across Thailand’s north west borders.

