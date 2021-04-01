Thailand News Today | Thailand lures big spenders, 2,000 Burmese refugees shelter in north | April 1 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thailand lures big spenders, 2,000 Burmese refugees shelter in north | April 1
In today’s episode we look at…
The Thai government are pinning their hopes on luring higher end tourists and travellers. The Thai government is looking to rich, high spending foreigners as the borders are prised open in coming months.
Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA, 21 infections in the greater Bangkok area and five imported cases.
Thai hotels and airlines are pinning their hopes on Songkran to revive a domestic tourism sector that has been dormant since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year.
Looking to the gradual re-opening of the country, the government are pinning their hopes on luring higher end tourists and travellers. The Thai government is looking to rich, high spending foreigners as the borders are prised open in coming months.
The government plans to draw in at least 1 million high spending tourists… rich retirees who want to settle in Thailand and potential investors interested in the Thai-based S-Curve industries.
Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA, 21 infections in the greater Bangkok area and five imported cases, raising Thailand’s total to 28,889. 13 new local infections were discovered at hospitals and eight others in the wider community.
Samut Sakhon province reported 11 new infections, all Burmese nationals.
April Fool’s jokes, pranks and hoaxes were not allowed to be shared on social media in Thailand today. No, it’s not a joke. April Fool’s jokes posted on social media could have landed you in a Thai jail, or slapped with a hefty fine for violating the country’s Computer Crime Act.
Some April Fool’s jokes posted online are considered “fake news” that mislead the public, and sharing “fake news” breaks Thai law, according to the Technology Crime Suppression Division.
The governor of the northern province of Mae Hong Son says around 2,000 Karen refugees are sheltering in the province as the bloody conflict in Myanmar continues. Local officials have provided shelter and other necessities to refugees that have flooded across Thailand’s north west borders.
Tourism
Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days
Travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can now undergo a reduced quarantine period of 7 days upon entering Thailand. The new, shorter quarantine period goes in effect today in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights, while those from countries with mutated strains of the virus, mostly African countries, must quarantine for 14 days or 15 nights.
To be eligible for the cut-down quarantine, travellers need to be inoculated with a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organisation or the Ministry of Public Health. They must have 2 doses of the vaccine, with the exception of the jab produced by Johnson & Johnson which only requires 1 dose.
The following vaccines are approved:
- AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)
- ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)
- NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)
- Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)
- Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose)
- mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)
What you need to enter Thailand:
- Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (Only for vaccinated travellers)
- Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy
- Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of $100,000 USD
- Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel
- Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure
Under the 7 day quarantine, travellers are still required to undergo Covid-19 testing before being released. Those on a 10 day quarantine will be tested twice and those on a 14 day quarantine will be tested 3 times.
The reduced quarantine is the first phase of Thailand’s 4-part plan for reopening. For the second phase, starting July 1, foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to Phuket without undergoing quarantine.
In the third phase, set for October 1, quarantine will be waived for vaccinated travellers arriving to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya from overseas.
Thailand will be fully open to travellers who are vaccianted against Covid-19 starting January 1, 2022.
SOURCE: TAT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 26 new Covid-19 cases
26 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,247 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,889 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Out of the 26 new cases, 13 were local transmissions, 8 were detected through active case finding and 5 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas. Cases were found in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok and Samut Prakan.
Globally, there are more than 129 million Covid-19 cases and more than 2.8 million deaths.
Since Thailand launched it’s mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign, 180,477 doses have been used. Most people who have been injected with the vaccine have just received the first dose and are waiting for the second.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Young men shot and killed in Khon Kaen, gunman still at large
A gunman shot and killed 2 young men last night in the Isaan province Khon Kaen. Both 18 year old Korkiat Chanasri and 23 year old Theerayuth Faithee were shot in the head.
Witnesses say they saw a man talking with the 2 victims. They heard a gunshot and Korkiat collapsed. Theerayuth tried to flee, but he was also shot. Korkiat was dead when police arrived while Theerayuth was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police are still investigating and are searching for the shooter. Officers say Theerayuth had a criminal record involving theft and drug charges, and suspect a possible motive for the shooting could be related to drug dealing or failure to pay off a debt.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
