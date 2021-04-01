Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days | Thaiger

Travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can now undergo a reduced quarantine period of 7 days upon entering Thailand. The new, shorter quarantine period goes in effect today in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights, while those from countries with mutated strains of the virus, mostly African countries, must quarantine for 14 days or 15 nights.

To be eligible for the cut-down quarantine, travellers need to be inoculated with a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organisation or the Ministry of Public Health. They must have 2 doses of the vaccine, with the exception of the jab produced by Johnson & Johnson which only requires 1 dose.

The following vaccines are approved:

AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)

ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)

NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)

Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)

Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose)

mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)

What you need to enter Thailand:

Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (Only for vaccinated travellers)

Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy

Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of $100,000 USD

Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel

Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure

Under the 7 day quarantine, travellers are still required to undergo Covid-19 testing before being released. Those on a 10 day quarantine will be tested twice and those on a 14 day quarantine will be tested 3 times.

The reduced quarantine is the first phase of Thailand’s 4-part plan for reopening. For the second phase, starting July 1, foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to Phuket without undergoing quarantine.

In the third phase, set for October 1, quarantine will be waived for vaccinated travellers arriving to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya from overseas.

Thailand will be fully open to travellers who are vaccianted against Covid-19 starting January 1, 2022.

SOURCE: TAT

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.