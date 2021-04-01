Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days | Thaiger

Tourism
Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days
Travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can now undergo a reduced quarantine period of 7 days upon entering Thailand. The new, shorter quarantine period goes in effect today in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights, while those from countries with mutated strains of the virus, mostly African countries, must quarantine for 14 days or 15 nights.
To be eligible for the cut-down quarantine, travellers need to be inoculated with a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organisation or the Ministry of Public Health. They must have 2 doses of the vaccine, with the exception of the jab produced by Johnson & Johnson which only requires 1 dose.
The following vaccines are approved:
- AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)
- ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)
- NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)
- Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)
- Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose)
- mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)
What you need to enter Thailand:
- Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (Only for vaccinated travellers)
- Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy
- Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of $100,000 USD
- Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel
- Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure
Under the 7 day quarantine, travellers are still required to undergo Covid-19 testing before being released. Those on a 10 day quarantine will be tested twice and those on a 14 day quarantine will be tested 3 times.
The reduced quarantine is the first phase of Thailand’s 4-part plan for reopening. For the second phase, starting July 1, foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to Phuket without undergoing quarantine.
In the third phase, set for October 1, quarantine will be waived for vaccinated travellers arriving to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya from overseas.
Thailand will be fully open to travellers who are vaccianted against Covid-19 starting January 1, 2022.
SOURCE: TAT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 26 new Covid-19 cases
26 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,247 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,889 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Out of the 26 new cases, 13 were local transmissions, 8 were detected through active case finding and 5 were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas. Cases were found in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok and Samut Prakan.
Globally, there are more than 129 million Covid-19 cases and more than 2.8 million deaths.
Since Thailand launched it’s mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign, 180,477 doses have been used. Most people who have been injected with the vaccine have just received the first dose and are waiting for the second.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Thailand’s aviation authority requests 40,000 vaccine doses to cover airline workers
Airline operators in Thailand are calling for 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover staff and crew members before July, in time for the reopening plans in Phuket and Koh Samui.
The 40,000 doses would cover 20,000 people in the airline industry who will come in close contact with foreign tourists when they start arriving in July, or whenever the tourists start coming back. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand recently made a request for the Covid-19 vaccine doses with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. CCAT chairperson Suttipong Kongpool says they aim to vaccinate pilots, flight crews and ground service staff.
“The vaccinations will help reduce the risk of our staff contracting Covid-19, and also strengthen tourists’ confidence in safety from the virus while they travel in Thailand,” according to Nation Thailand.
Under the new “sandbox” travel scheme which allows foreign visitors who are vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel to selected areas in Thailand without quarantine. Phuket officials plan to roll out the scheme in July and are working to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population to reach herd immunity within the next few months.
Quarantine is waived for the foreign tourists arriving to Phuket under the sandbox model, but they must stay in the province for at least 7 days before leaving the island. They must also use a mobile phone application to track their location.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Thai hotels and airlines are pinning their hopes on Songkran to revive a domestic tourism sector that has been dormant since the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year. According to a Bangkok Post report, Centara Hotels and Resorts are reporting an uptick in advance bookings for the holiday period. Chief exec Thirayuth Chirathivat says while forward bookings don’t come close to matching 2019 levels, some hotels already have over 70% advance bookings.
He says they include locations like Bangkok, Pattaya, and Hua Hin, where it looks like hotels will be fully booked between April 11 and 14, despite there being no tourism subsidy scheme at the moment.
Meanwhile, Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth from Bangkok Airways says this year’s longer Songkran holidays should encourage more domestic tourism. The carrier is currently only flying 30% of domestic capacity, which makes the Songkran load factor difficult to gauge. He says while passenger demand is slowly recovering, it still hasn’t fully recovered from the second wave of Covid-19 that hit in December. The airline is laying on extra flights to Koh Samui over the Songkran holidays due to increased demand. There will now be 20 flights a day compared to the usual 6 – 8.
Nuntaporn Komonsittivate from Thai Lion Air says bookings for all routes are currently below 50%, but she expects that to increase to closer to 100% for the Songkran period. She says passengers tend to wait until closer to the time to make bookings, adding that Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Phuket appear to be the favourite destinations. She says that from May, TLA will work closely with its partners to provide special offers over the low-season period.
“We have not considered any buffet-style tickets at this moment. But we plan to roll out more new promotions throughout the year to attract tourists.”
Thai Lion Air currently uses 11 aircraft and operates 40 flights a day, up from 20 – 30 in January and February, during the second wave of the virus. Nuntaporn says the carrier is not pinning its hopes on a specific number of passengers this year but hopes to maintain an average load factor of 70%. She says the situation should improve as the country gradually re-opens to foreign tourists.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
