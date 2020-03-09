image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020

The Thaiger

Published 

44 mins ago

 on 

Thailand News Today, Monday, March 9, 2020 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Daily TV news update with Tim Newton…

Village leader slain in drive-by shooting in South

Gunmen in Pattanni province in Thailand’s restive South shot dead an assistant village headman while he was exercising at a children’s playground yesterday.

Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala are home to Thailand’s 22 decade-long Southern insurgency.

The drive-by shooting occurred at playground in front of a football field in tambon Yarang.

Witnesses say Chanwit Kaso was using the exercise equipment when four men pulled up on two motorcycles, opening fire at Chanwit with a pistol, hitting him three times in the body, killing him instantly. The gunnmen fled immediately after the attack.

Yala judge’s suicide letter forces spotlight on independence of the Thai judiciary

The suicide letter from a former Yala judge, who took his own life on Saturday in Chiang Mai, continued to raise many suspicions about the independence of the Thai judicial system.

Khanakorn Pianchana, previously the head of the trial court at Yala Provincial Court in southern Thailand, took his own life on Saturday in his Chiang Mai residence. He posted a 2 page letter dated March 6 titled “Khanakorn October” which he posted on his Facebook page.

The letter mentioned the incident last October when he shot himself in the Yala courtroom after begrudgingly reading a ruling he said had been influenced by a senior judge. His letter continued to criticise the independence of Thai judges.

Lost at sea: Thailand – A study from ISLA

The International Surf Lifesaving Association has just released an alarming study it calls “Lost at Sea: Thailand”.

The study highlights the dangers of the moody Andaman Sea that surrounds the Island of Phuket in southern Thailand.

The document notes a total of 253 deaths and 417 serious injuries related to drowning incidents since May 2012. The document calls for Phuket officials to assist local lifeguards to create a unified, professional lifeguard force for the Island. Only then, they say, will the grisly drownings, jet-ski accidents, vessel collisions and snorkelling deaths begin to recede.

Minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding

Responding to a report on Facebook, Deputy Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow is embroiled in another controversy.

The Minister admitted today that his assistant met a man who was reported to be hoarding face masks, but he denied they discussed the mask trade. The post alleged that Thamanat’s close aide had a hoard of 200 million medical face masks for resale to China. He said on his own Facebook page there was a man hoarding masks for sale, but emphasised he has no connection with the man, who he named. But he did admit that his aide met the man at the Marriott Hotel in Pratunam, Bangkok.

Thamanat, aka Manat Bophlom, was convicted of conspiring to import heroin to Australia in 1994, and sentenced to six years imprisonment. He served four years, then was deported upon his release. Thamanat denies the conviction, and claims he never confessed to the charges.

Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills

Thailand’s Energy Ministry is examining ways to lower electricity bills for the general public to ease their burden in response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy

The Energy Minister says has been meeting with related electricity agencies today, including the Energy Regulatory Commission, to discuss the issue. If approved, there will be a three month long measure and will be implemented as soon as possible. The ministry is also studying ways to lower the price of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thailand

Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Government looking at ways to lower public electricity bills | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Bangkok Post

The ministry is also studying ways to lower the price of cooking gas and fuel.

Thailand’s Energy Ministry is examining ways to lower electricity bills for the general public to ease their burden in response to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy, according to Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong.

The ministry’s permanent secretary has been asked to call a meeting today with related electricity agencies, including the Energy Regulatory Commission, to discuss the issue.

Sontirat says that, if approved, it will be a three month long measure and will be implemented as soon as possible.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Politics

Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Thai minister says aide not involved in massive mask-hoarding | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow - Bangkok Post

Responding to a report on Facebook, the Thai Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow admitted today that his assistant met a man who was reported to be hoarding face masks, but he denied they discussed the mask trade. The post alleged that Thamanat’s close aide had a hoard of 200 million medical masks for resale to China.

He said on his own Facebook page there was a man hoarding masks for sale, but emphasised he has no connection with the man, who he named.

Apparently contradicting himself, he went on to say that his close aide, Pittinant Rak-iad, was advised by a friend to meet the man at the Marriott Hotel in Bangkok’s Pratunam area to discuss a matter involving masks, but they did not make any deal to trade in masks.

According to Thamanat, Pittinant didn’t know the man and it was their first meeting. He claims he instructed Pittinant to ask police to take action against the man. He says that if Pittinant were involved in any such offence, he would support his prosecution.

He also said the story was an attempt to discredit him and seek his removal from the cabinet.

Thamanat, aka Manat Bophlom, was convicted of conspiring to import heroin to Australia in 1994, and sentenced to six years imprisonment. He served four years, then was deported upon his release. Thamanat denies the conviction, and claims he never confessed to the charges.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Covid-19

Kasikorn bank stops exchanging foreign cash

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

March 9, 2020

By

Kasikorn bank stops exchanging foreign cash | The Thaiger

One of Thailand’s biggest banks has announced it is closing all its foreign exchange booths and will cease exchanging foreign cash in its branches, effective immediately.

The shock move from Kasikorn Bank (known locally as K-Bank) came in a directive issued at 5pm yesterday and is due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The order says it is the bank’s “civic duty to act on this very important” issue.

No time limit was given for the closure. All staff who worked in the bank’s forex booths nationwide have been put on a 14 day quarantine and must stay home.

The bank said in a letter that entities such as the health ministry, bank of Thailand, airports authority and duty free giant King Power have been informed of the decision.

Last week Kasikorn closed their branch in Laem Chabang, Chonburi for 14 days after an infected Italian went into the bank.

SOURCES: thaivisa | 77Kaoded

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป3 weeks ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน” | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”

Trending