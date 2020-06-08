Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 8
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand
7 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in Thailand today. All 7 were reported as Thai nationals who were recently repatriated from aboard.
• 2 were students returning from Pakistan
• 3 were masseuse returning from the UAE
• The other was a Thai woman returning from the US
Today marks the second week, with no new cases of Covid-19 transmitted locally. The Thai Government, however, says their current target is to reach a full 2 virus incubation periods – 28 days – with no cases spread locally until they feel secure in the country’s lack of a-symptomatic carriers.
Police officer faces scrutiny after flying helicopter onto temple grounds
A high-ranking tourist police officer landed the department’s helicopter at a famous Buddhist temple in Southern Thailand.
The senior regional officer for the Tourism Police Bureau parked the helicopter inside the compound of the Wat Chedi in Sichon, a district in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The officer is going to be transferred to Tourist Police HQ after photos of the helicopter parked at the temple were posted on a Facebook page. The temple responded, saying that the police officer was there to monitor safety and coronavirus prevention measures. It’s unclear why he needed a helicopter for that and he couldn’t have arrived by one of those normal car things.
The temple is highly revered by local people in the area.
Bangkok cinema closed after breaking social distancing rules
Clearly violating social distancing guidelines, fans on Friday jam-packed in front of Major Cineplex at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall for an event to see two popular Thai actors.
The cinema was ordered to close for 3 days for breaking the coronavirus prevention rules stipulating that cinemas would have to follow social distancing rules and wear facemarks like all other businesses.
The cinema was hosting a meet-and-greet with two actors to promote the new Thai drama “End of Love.” Photos of the event show hundreds of people crowded together with zero attention to social distancing.
Meanwhile at Bang Saen Beach…
The mayor of Saen Suk municipality in Chon Buri has posted a warning on his Facebook page saying that Bang Saen beach could face another closure if tourists fail to comply with safety measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections. The beach was re-opened last Wednesday, closed the next day because of the hordes of crowds and re-opened again on Friday. The mayor said…
“If tourists continue to violate health measures, closure can be enforced once again.”
Maybe the mayor needs to spend 5 minutes in Bangkok seeing what happens on the BTS and MRT public transport systems.
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
A craft beer delivery company says it’s been fined 50,000 baht for allegedly violating Thailand’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act.
Posting on its Facebook page, Beervana says it wants to warn other companies and is also petitioning for the law to be abolished, claiming it’s hurting businesses that are already struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.
Under the act, suppliers are forbidden from promoting particular brands of alcohol, posting branded bottles or glasses, giving alcohol away for free, issuing invitations to try a particular alcoholic product or using celebrities to endorse alcohol brands. The act has been around since 2008 but sporadically enforced.
Finance Ministry looking at 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ in next stimulus round
The Finance Ministry is looking at giving domestic tourists a 3,000 baht ‘travel bank’ to deduct off the cost of participating hotels, restaurants and tourism attractions.
This time the restaurants, hospitality options and attractions will need to register for the service while the users won’t need to register. They can’t cash in the credit, just use it on goods and services with registered businesses.
It is hoped the new scheme will help tourism-related businesses re-open and service some domestic tourism before the borders are re-opened for international tourists some time later. International borders remain closed to scheduled international flights and tourism until at least the start of July.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
7 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand (June 8)
This morning Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced 7 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19. All 7 were reported as Thai nationals who were recently repatriated from aboard.
Today marks the second week, with no new cases of Covid-19 transmitted locally. The Thai Government, however, says their current target is to reach a full 2 virus incubation periods – 28 days – with no cases spread locally until they feel secure in the country’s lack of asymptomatic carriers.
Thailand has a total of 3,119 cases since the start of the Covid-19 breakout with 2,973 of those fully recovered and released from hospitals. 88 are under treatment, the country’s death toll remains at 58.
Of the 7 cases…
• 2 students aged 28 year old, who returned from Pakistan. The students arrived in Thailand on the June 6 and were found with the virus when they arrived.
• 3 masseuses, aged 39-42, and an 11 year old student who had returned from the United Arab Emirates on June 2, and was found with the virus on a second test on June 5.
• a 37 year old woman who came home from the US on June 1 and was found with the virus on the second test on June 5.
Globally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has passed 7 million, increasing by 100,000 in the past 24 hours, with around 400,000 deaths. Ranking number 1 according to Worldometer.com is the US with more than 2 million infections, 1.4 million more than Brazil ranking number 2.
Worldwide, the number of new cases continues to increase with little flattening of the curve.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Inspection reveals some Bangkok massage shops flouting Covid hygiene measures
An inspection of Bangkok massage shops has revealed that some premises are being too lax in their implementation of mandatory hygiene measures. The restrictions were introduced by the Government’s Covid-19 task force as massage shops were given the go-ahead to reopen at the beginning of June.
However, checks carried out yesterday at several massage shops in the Bang Sue area of the capital have revealed several infractions, including staff not wearing the required face shields and shops not displaying the QR code customers must use to scan in and out of the premises. The QR code links to the Government’s Thai Chana website, launched to facilitate contact tracing. Many shops were also not carrying out temperature checks, despite a mandatory requirement to prevent customers with a fever from being admitted.
Other rules in place as part of the conditions for reopening include the wearing of masks at all times for both staff and customers, limiting massages to a maximum of 2 hours’ duration, and not permitting customers to wait inside the shop or to arrive without an advance booking.
Business
Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs
Finding a job can be difficult for someone who has just been released from prison. The Thai government wants to change that. They plan to build skill development centres for inmates and provide tax breaks for companies hiring ex-convicts.
Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin spoke of the skill centre plans at a meeting over the weekend. The proposed centres are part of an initiative to reduce the unemployment of former prisoners. Since February, those who hire ex-convicts get double tax deductions for 2 years. The Bangkok Post did not elaborate on exactly what skills inmates will learn, but says the skills should help with them find jobs after release and fill jobs that are in demand.
A prison in Chiang Mai gained international attention for providing massage services from inmates. Training the prisoners in massage is aimed to help them reintegrate into society after their release. There’s even business in Chiang Mai called “Women’s Massage Centre by Ex-Prisoners.”
Thepsutin says if new prisons are built, they will be so-called “soft” prisons which will house centres to help train inmates in certain skill sets. Bangkok Post says he also urged other ministries with large land holdings to surrender some of their property to use for the skill development centres.
