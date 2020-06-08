World
Music supergroup BTS donated $1 million to ‘Black Lives Matter’. Their fans responded.
K-Pop fans, and groups, are getting behind the Black Lives Matter issue as a sweep of global attention is now on the US and the protests that are igniting around the country. Protests have erupted in cities around the world as attention is drawn to the plight of African Americans and a history of systemic abuse by police and the judicial system in the US.
Now fans of world supergroup BTS, the world’s biggest music group out of South Korea, have raised and donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement, matching the donation of the same amount by the group members, within 24 hours. K-Pop is the genre of South Korean pop music, currently the latest ‘thing’ in the music world.
BTS – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook – have also made statements in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence.”
Last week’s BTS tweet has since been retweeted around 1 million times.
The band’s managers, Big Hit Entertainment, announced yesterday that the company and BTS members had jointly donated $1 million to the ongoing anti-racism movement in the US, triggered by the death in police custody of an unarmed black man, Georg Floyd, as an officer knelt on his neck, whilst being arrested. The four former police officers have now been arrested – on of them on a count of second degree murder.
The announcement of the BTS donation sparked a #MatchAMillion hashtag trending worldwide on Twitter, with fans of BTS, better known as ‘Army’, setting up an online donation project for the cause. A mere 24 hours later they announced they had raised over $1 million from nearly 35,000 donors to the Black Lives Matter cause. None of the organisers of the Tweet-inspired donations are South Korean – most are from Europe or North America.
Last week K-Pop fans flooded the controversial online spoiler #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag, used by those who criticise the anti-racism protesters, by posting videos and images of their favourite singers and trolling the users of the hashtag.
BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are the first K-Pop group to top charts in the US, Britain and Europe, as well as many Asian countries, with a string of sold-out shows in LA, Paris, New York and London’s Wembley Stadiums. They are the first pop music act to match The Beatles string of 3 Number One albums in the US Billboard Chart in a 12 month period.
“I am from London. My mom had to deal with racism all her life. I’m absolutely proud to tell her the group that I adore supports us and stand with us.”
“BTS stand on the right side of history. I am so proud to be an Army.”
"I am black and adore BTS. Their support means so much to us. We need change urgently and this is our time to be heard."
Technology
Cyber minister wants Netflix-like Thai streaming platform
Thailand’s minister of digital economy and society, aka. “cyber minister” says that Thailand should have its own streaming platform to bring in revenue and promote Thai movies and television overseas. Puttipong Punnakan remarked at a forum that creating a Netflix-like platform to stream and sell Thai films and series to foreign audiences would reel some sweet, sweet subscription revenue into the kingdom. He also says that the government would help support the promotion of the entertainment sector, following South Korea’s highly successful lead.
“Why doesn’t Thailand have a Thai social media or online services platform of our own? We’re always using foreign ones, sending advertising revenue and online shopping revenue overseas.”
“If Thailand can assemble some good content, then we can export it in the same way South Korea does. Team Thailand will consist of the private sector as well as the support of the government.”
California-based streaming giant Netflix, hugely popular among middle-class Thais and expats alike, has a wide range of Thai movies and series, as well as Thai-language series which it produces. But whether a Thai version could actually succeed remains in doubt, as the Thai government isn’t known for creating popular media, especially the current government.
During his junta years, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s weekly program reached record lows in viewership. A government-sponsored film promoting “12 Values” expounded by Prayut was also ridiculed on social media. And do you remember his song “Bringing the Happiness Back to Thailand’? (below… but only you REALLY have to).
One Thai political party has even publicly denounced Netflix’s billboard ads of its “Sex Education” show, much to the mockery of youths across the country.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Entertainment
Bangkok’s legendary Scala cinema is closing
Bangkok’s venerable Scala cinema announced yesterday that it will stop its movie showing operations and let other businesses rent the venue for their activities or special screenings until the end of 2020, when its land contract expires. Scala, located in Pathumwan district, is the last standalone movie theatre in Bangkok.
The 1,000 seat cinema was built in 1969 and named after Milan’s Teatro alla Scala. It’s owned by Apex Group, which used to operate 3 other standalone cinemas in Bangkok: Sala Chalermthai Theatre, which was demolished in 1989; Siam Theatre, which shut down in 2010 after being damaged in a fire, and Lido Multiplex, which closed down in 2018 when its contract expired.
Scala had earlier announced that it would close temporarily, from March 18 until May 31, in line with the Emergency Decree to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Among the businesses that were ordered shut were movie theatres, restaurants, massage parlours, fitness centres and others. The restriction was lifted for several businesses, including movie theatres, on June 1, but sadly the Scala is bringing down the curtain on half a century Bangkok’s cinema history.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
The government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today that pubs, bars and entertainment facilities would be permitted to reopen in the coming weeks if the regular count of new Covid-19 cases remains in single digits.
Dr Taweesilp has confirmed that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand continues to improve and has dropped to single digits for the past 22 days.
“The CCSA will continue to assess the situation every 14 days and if the single digit trend continues, the reopening of “red” businesses (medium to high risk) is likely to come faster.”
He added, that everyone should keep their guard high to maintain the low infection rate, which would help everyday life to return to normal and boost customers’ confidence in “red” businesses.
And whilst the re-opening of bars and pubs will be welcome, businesses are wondering who will be be visiting them. Bars in the tourists strips of Bangkok, and in tourist locations like Pattaya and Phuket, will likely be running on empty until the tourists start flying back into the country.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

