Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
Daily news update hosted by Tim Newton…
Burmese military seize drugs and equipment valued over 2 billion baht north of Chiang Rai
The Burmese military raided a meth lab in Shan State, northern Myanmar. Soldiers seized a vast quantity of drugs, chemicals and equipment valued around 2 billion baht. The raids ran between February 28 and March 3.
The raids uncovered 44 million meth pills, 129 kilograms of heroin, 15 kilograms of pseudoephedrine pills and hundreds of barrels of acid, and other chemicals and precursors. They also found pill production machines.
A Burmese military spokesman told reporters…. “That area is a border area where various armed groups are active, including people’s militias, so it is difficult to say who those drugs belong to.”
Raids further south, near the Thai border, have also led to seizures of million of methamphetamine pills.
Phuket’s Patong cancels official Songkran celebrations
All official Songkran events in Phuket’s Patong municipality, including the “Songkran on the Beach” play zone and the DJ dance party have been cancelled. Reuben Tuck reports….
Document confirms Covid-19 case at Vachira Hospital Phuket
A document from the Bangkok Disease Control Department has confirmed that there was a 35 year old Chinese patient at Phuket’s Vachira Hospital with coronavirus last month. The documents were made available at a media conference confirming the latest figures from around Thailand yesterday.
The patient’s listing was for February 3.
Vachira Hospital Phuket held a media conference on March 3 and told the attending media that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket. Just two days later the Bangkok Disease Control Department confirmed that there had been one confirmed case last month.
It is not known if the patient is still under care at the hospital.
Wat croc does a runner
A fugitive male crocodile that escaped from its temple enclosure in Phitsanoluk last Sunday has been recaptured, to the relief of local residents.
A fugitive male crocodile that escaped from its temple enclosure in Phitsanoluk last Sunday has been recaptured, to the relief of local residents.

Croc whisperers finally trapped the 2.5 metre reptile, a 9 year old named Thongdam, after a villager spotted the scaly beast sleeping on a sand bar in the Nan river yesterday. Locals laid nets along the river to help capture Thongdam but it took another eight hours until croc hunters were able to corner and rope the exhausted croc.He'll be checked and finally given a new enclosure at a park in Pichit.
Economy
2000 baht handouts for low-income Thais
Thailand’s Council of Economic Ministers today endorsed a Finance Ministry proposal to provide low-income Thais 2000 baht each via an e-payment channel.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana said after a meeting this afternoon that there will be a 1000 payment for two consecutive months for low-income earners, farmers and freelancers. The number of people eligible has yet to be calculated.
The cash handout is among the ministry’s first set of relief measures in response to an economy hammered by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The ministry will present the full package to the Cabinet next week.
Uttama previously mentioned other measures including soft loans to commercial banks from the Government Housing Bank to be distributed among affected businesses, and tax incentives to discourage companies from laying off staff.
SOURCES: The Nation | The Thaiger
Coronavirus
Briton becomes Thailand’s 48th confirmed coronavirus case
Thailand’s Ministry of Health announced today that a British man flying from Hong Kong is the latest Covid-19 coronavirus patient in Thailand. The ministry’s permanent secretary Sukhum Kanchanapimai says the Briton became the 48th confirmed case after he tested positive and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after he developed symptoms associated with the virus.
The patient, who was not identified, travelled from the United Kingdom with a transit stop in Hong Kong on February 29.
Currently 16 patients are being treated in Thai hospitals, while 31 of the 48 have recovered the health official added.
Only days ago, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul posted on Facebook a message and document declaring that people coming from 11 virus-hit “disease areas” would be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The places listed were South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran. But at press conference this afternoon, that list was amended to exclude Singapore, France and Germany.
SOURCE: Khaosod English | Straits Times
Opinion
Major corporations join the fight against plastics
by Ghislaine Bovy
Reduce. Re-use. Recycle.
The public is now fully aware of the gigantic plastic pollution issue. They know it’s time to act and act now. Many of us have already “gone” into using reusable plastic bags, refillable bottles and buy fruits and vegetables in bulk instead of in individual plastic bags, small shops don’t give you a plastic bag unless you ask and pay for it!, usually.
The public is playing an important role in the fight against single-use plastics but what about the major corporations? Are they doing their part?
Consumer product companies are now adopting ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ strategies and that’s what I call positive news.
There is also a business reason behind this trend – consumers are demanding more sustainable goods and services. People are now ready to buy goods and services at a higher price provided they are respectful of the environment.
Unilever for example has implemented its Unilever Sustainable Living Plan as early as 2010 and they have to keep their promise since consumers will hold them accountable. Their goal is to convert all packagings to be 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable and to cut by half the use of virgin plastic and collect and process more plastic packaging than it sells by 2025.
As an example of the corporation efforts, most of Unilever home care bottles use 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials.
Another consumer goods corporation, Nestlé is implementing a number of immediate actions in order to speed up the transformation of its products in line with consumer trends and choices.
Leading by example, Nestlé Indochina is now using paper secondary packaging and Nestlé worldwide is developing packagings that will reduce their environmental footprint by using climate-friendly ingredients and alternative packaging materials.
In the cosmetics industry, L’Oréal committed that by 2025, 50% of its products’ plastic components will be recycled or bio-sourced and 100% of its plastic packaging refillable, rechargeable, recyclable or compostable.
“Sustainability is a new licence to operate, and it’s the condition inherent to the company’s long-term success and to safeguarding our planet. It’s clear that corporate social responsibility is a strategic issue for L’Oréal.” said Ines Caldeira, chief executive of L’Oréal Thailand.
Food operators are also joining the fight. The Oishi Group, for example, implemented “recycle and reduce” programs such as switching the company’s gyoza and sushi packaging via delivery to paper boxes instead.
Hotel, Restaurant and Coffee chains are also making extensive efforts to reduce their single-use plastics usage.
The Phuket Hotels Association goes a step further than supporting the reduction of the usage of single-use plastics by their members, they are addressing the core of the problem – education.
They launched the Green Planet Learning Hub which includes a green learning centre/workshop curriculum catered for Thai students. The Green Planet Learning Hub will provide education and awareness raising programs regarding Environment & Sustainability to Thai students between 8-15 years of age in Phuket.
Their aim is to educate 5,000 Thai children per year, approximately 100 students per week. Click HERE to read.
Now that the large corporations are joining the fight and children are learning more about the environment, it's also up to you and me to do our part so let's do this!
