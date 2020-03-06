No Songkran for Pattaya this year | The Thaiger

Songkran
No Songkran for Pattaya this year
Pattaya’s mayor today confirmed that Pattaya is cancelling virtually all official Songkran activities for this year due to concerns over the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. This includes the Wan Lai Festival scheduled for April 19, the single biggest event on the city’s calendar, which attracts up to a half million tourists, both Thai and foreign, in what many consider Thailand’s wildest Songkran party.
All Beach Road activities, parades, concerts, booths, et al are cancelled. Additionally the city is reaching out to private organisers such as Central Festival, urging them not to sponsor a Songkran water party.
Making merit to monks, traditional community Songkran meals, and religious activities, such as visiting sacred sites and relics and traditional Songkran activities will still take place, as will religious ceremonies at locations throughout Pattaya.
The Mayor urges residents and tourists not to throw water,which could help spread the virus, but noted that a closet ban would be unenforceable and there is no way to ban playing with water if people choose to at their own risk.
Songkran is the Thai New Year and the single biggest event of the year for Thais. Last year the festival, up to a week long in some provinces, made over 22 billion baht nationally. Pattaya’s Songkran increased roughly 15% year on year in terms of revenue from domestic and international tourism.
Many say the cancellation of the biggest tourism event of the year is bound to compound current tourism and business problems. Ironically, a historic drought, the worst in twenty years, means cancelling the customary water wars may help conserve water.
The news comes as other provinces announced the cancellation of major Songkran events. Yesterday evening, officials in Khon Kaen, Bang Saen, Phetchabun and Buriram all confirmed planned events had been cancelled, while in Phuket, all official celebrations in Patong have also been cancelled.
The cancellations are the latest blow to Thailand’s ailing tourism industry, left decimated by the outbreak of the coronavirus.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | thaivisa
Pattaya
Motorcyclist crushed by train in Pattaya
A motorcyclist has been killed after being struck by a train in Pattaya this morning at 10.30am.
The man, a 33 year old local car salesman, drove through a railway crossing barrier and into straight into the path of a freight train.
Anucha Singthong drove around the lowered barriers at the crossing on a road near Muang Pattaya 7 School in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.
His body was flung onto the ground beside the tracks following the full impact of the train. 500 metres down the track the Laem Chabang to Mab Taphut freight train eventually came to a stop with his crushed motorcycle still being pushed along at the front of the train.
A 58 year old witness told police she stopped she stopped her motorbike at the barrier as the train approached.
“The man did not stop his bike. He instead rode around the barrier arm, even though the train driver sounded his horn. I shouted loudly, trying to warn him of the approaching train.”.
The dead man was taken to Bang Lamung Hospital.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Events
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
March will end up as the long month of cancellations. With Songkran looming, one of the busiest times for travel in Thailand, and increasingly one of the biggest annual tourist magnets to the Kingdom, cancelling Songkran would take Thailand into unchartered tourism and economic territory. Fears, real or imagined, are forcing companies and governments to assess their risks associated with the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. But that’s what’s starting to happen.
But if the mega festivities and parties, big and small, aren’t cancelled soon, it will cause unnecessary expense and inconvenience with Songkran (the Thai New Year) only five weeks away. Around the country Thais traditionally head home for festivities and local celebrations with their families. For tourists it’s a popular pilgrimage where the water fights and parties have become a massive attraction in their own right.
The annual Thai splash-fest is a major generator of business for hotels, road transports companies, food & beverage services and airlines. This year the Songkran holiday runs, officially, from April 11-15 (but many workers will apply to take off the Friday before). Many of the festivities linger on for a few more days, principally in Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Already officials have cancelled the annual Wan Lai Festival activities scheduled for April 16-17 in Saen Suk Municipality near Pattaya. It is sure to be just the first of many cancellations on the way.
Earlier this week the Moto GP, a growing and hugely popular international sporting event in Buriram, was postponed until another future date can be set.
Meanwhile, just today, the popular Koh Phangan Full Moon Party has been cancelled for March 8 with the Mayor saying there will be no other parties until the threats of the Covid-19 virus have passed.
And that’s only the tip as airlines start cancelling services amid growing international concerns and governments are spurred into actions that may end up restricting or complicating travel arrangements.
As Shakespeare wrote "Beware the Ides of March". Just ask Julius Caesar.
Songkran
Chon Buri’s Bangsaen district cancels all official Songkran activities
Saen Suk Municipality in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, has cancelled the Wan Lai (Songkran) Festival activities scheduled for April 16-17. Narongchai Khunpluem, President of Saen Suk Municipality, made the announcement today via social media.
Khunpluem says the cancellation is due to concern about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the government’s general instruction to avoid mass gatherings. The Songkran Festival typically attracts tens of thousands of partygoers and is the biggest holiday of the year in Thailand.
Khunpluem says that although he understands people will privately celebrate at home, and at bars and nightclubs, (as it is the Thai New Year), he pleads with them not to throw water, which could quickly spread the virus, and instead celebrate the holiday traditionally. He says water trucks and riding in pickups throwing water is prohibited.
The announcement was only for the Bangsaen area of Chon Buri, and not a national announcement. Pattaya City officials say they’ll address Songkran tomorrow, after a meeting. Songkran in Pattaya is traditionally the biggest tourist event of the year, attracting hundreds of thousands. Songkran has been growing yearly and last year grew 15% over the prior year, and was the most financially successful Songkran ever, earning more than 22 billion baht for the country.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
