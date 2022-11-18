Thailand
Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Heavy rain is forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces next week Thailand News
People living in Bangkok, other central provinces, eastern and southern regions of
Thailand are advised to expect heavy to very heavy rainfall from November 22nd-
24th, as a result of an intensifying low-pressure cell.
Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported today (Friday) that a low-pressure
cell, looming over the coast of Borneo, is moving towards the South China Sea and
intensifying as it heads towards the southern tip of the Vietnamese Peninsula and
into the Gulf of Thailand.
It predicts that the storm will bring heavy to very heavy downpours to the southern
part of Thailand’s central region, including Bangkok.
The Weatherman also warned of possible flash flooding at the bases of mountains
and overflows in low-lying areas close to natural waterways during the period.
Rough seas and strong winds are forecast in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of
Thailand from Monday until Thursday, with waves 2-3 metres high in the Gulf
down to Surat Thani and more than 3 metre high waves in the Andaman Sea north
of Phuket.
Meanwhile, in Phuket, torrential rain struck Krathu district yesterday and, in less
than an hour, the famous Patong sub-district was flooded. Runoffs from the
mountains submerging roads in front of Patong Hospital, the police station, the
municipal office and many communities in the Patong area. The flood water
receded by about 3pm.
Patong’s Mayor said he will discuss long-term solutions to the flooding in Patong
area with relevant agencies, noting that the area was hit by flooding several times
over the past two months. Thailand News
Protesters clash with police as they try to march to APEC Summit site
Protesters from the so-called “Stop APEC 2022” movement clashed with riot-
control police this morning (Friday) as they left Bangkok’s Lan Khon Mueang
Town Square to march to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Equipped with shields and riot-control gear, the police were ordered not to allow
the protesters to march to the convention centre, where the APEC Summit is being
held today and tomorrow.
A protest leader, Baramee Chairat, representing the Assembly of the Poor, told the
police to disperse and allow the protesters to march to the convention centre to
submit their petition to the APEC leaders.
He gave the police 10 minutes to move away, warning that the protesters would try
to break through the police cordon. Members of the media were also asked to stay
away, to give more room for the protesters.
Protesters managed to reach the Democracy Monument, a short distance from the
town square, but were then blocked by police. Minor clashes broke out and one
protester was seen being dragged away by the police. Thailand News
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand Thailand News
A Thai man who says his leg was amputated without his permission requested help
from the Lawyers Council of Thailand on Wednesday after a failed lawsuit.
The patient told lawyers he went to the hospital to receive treatment for a wound
on the sole of his foot. He underwent surgery and stayed in the hospital for seven
days to be monitored.
However, the patient’s situation didn’t improve after a week and he was given a
permission slip to sign entitled “wound repair” so he could undergo more surgery,
so he signed it.
He woke up from surgery to find his left leg was completely amputated below the
knee. He said there was nothing in the permission slip to suggest such drastic
action would be taken.
The patient requested to look at the form and noticed an extra clause had been
added right at the bottom saying, “cut off left leg.” He swears it wasn’t there when
he signed the document and said doctors added it afterward.
He says the hospital was negligent and reckless, and their lack of caution has
caused him serious damage.
The victim filed a lawsuit against the doctor who cut off his leg and the hospital
accusing them of “negligence causing serious harm.”
The investigating officer presented the case to a prosecutor who decided not to
prosecute anyone from the hospital. The case went nowhere so the victim decided
to go straight to the Lawyers Council of Thailand for help.
President of the Lawyers Council under Royal Patronage assigned lawyers to
investigate the case on Wednesday.
The assigned lawyers will collect evidence, investigate the facts and seek
assistance from specialists with knowledge about medical negligence to help the
victim in his quest to sue the hospital.
The lawyers didn’t say what sort of compensation the victim would be receiving if
the hospital were found guilty of negligence.
Thai soccer fans will get to see all the 64 World Cup soccer matches Thailand News
Thai soccer fans will be able to watch all 64 World Cup 2022 matches in Qatar,
due to kick off this Sunday, after FIFA and the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT)
reached an agreement on a price tag of US$33 million for the broadcast rights in
Thailand.
SAT President Kongsak Yodmanee said that the price does not include the 15%
tax, which the SAT will have to pay to FIFA. This will bring the total cost for the
broadcast rights to about 1.4 billion baht.
He thanked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, Khunying Patama
Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee and Somsak
Leeswadtrakul, an advisor to the Olympic Council of Asia, as well as the private
sector which has helped fund the cost of the broadcast right.
Kongsak disclosed that Khunying Patama, in her capacity as a member of the IOC,
had personally called FIFA President, seeking to help in the negotiations “until
everything was settled”.
The SAT had sought about 1.6 billion baht from the National Broadcasting and
Telecommunications Commission for the broadcast rights, but the regulator
pledged only 600 million, forcing the SAT to seek the balance of the funding from
the private sector. True Corporation, Thai Beverage and PTT have agreed to
contribute a combined 400 million baht, which was still about 600 million baht
short of the amount being demanded by FIFA.
The SAT tried to negotiate a further discount and sought help from various
connections to convince FIFA to lower the price.
Kongsak did not elaborate as to from where the rest of the money, about 400
million baht, will come. Thailand News
Thai blind football team defeats India to win entry to world championship next June
Thai blind national football beat host India in a match in India last night and won a
ticket to the world blind football championship for the second time in a row.
The world blind football champion is to be held next June in Birmingham City,
England.
Thailand is in the Group A which saw China taking the lead and qualified for the
trip to Birmingham City, leaving Thailand and India for the last ticket to the
championship.
The Thai team needed a draw to be qualified, but it defeated the Indian team 2-0
and won the ticket as the last team for the championship matches. It is scheduled to
meet the team from Japan tonight at 9.30 pm.
In the last world championship in Spain in 2018, Thailand finished in the 12th
place. Thailand News
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and surrounding provinces
Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
World Cup 2022 Fixtures
World Cup match-fixing scandal erupts on the eve of the tournament in Qatar
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Bangkok bartender announces new pet-friendly pop-up bar
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Cambodian wildlife official charged with smuggling temple monkeys
Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
North Korea warns US of a “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
-
Thailand3 days ago
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
-
Singapore2 days ago
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
-
Krabi3 days ago
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
-
Health3 days ago
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
-
Crime2 days ago
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road