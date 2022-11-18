Connect with us

World Cup

Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions

Published

 on 

Photo via KhaoSod

A lion named ‘Chao Boy’ at Khon Kaen Zoo in northeast Thailand has made his first predictions for the World Cup 2022 which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.

Director of the zoo Narongwit Chodchoi says 9 year old Chao Boy has an 80% success rate in correctly predicting results in football.

Chao Boy makes his predictions by eating chicken. Staff at the zoo hang chicken from flags and hoist them into the lion’s enclosure. Chao Boy jumps up and devours the chicken beneath his predicted winner.

The first match of the tournament will kick off at 11pm on Sunday between Group A teams Qatar and Ecuador. The lucky lion got loads to eat as staff at the zoo ran the test three times to see who Chao Boy thinks will win the first match.

Two out of three times, Chao Boy ate the chicken under Qatar’s flag, meaning that he believes the host team Qatar will be victorious in the opening match.

The prophesying lion has also made predictions for the two matches scheduled for Monday, November 21: England v Iran at 8pm and Senegal v Netherlands at 11pm. Chao Boy predicts England and the Netherlands will the respective winners.

The zoo says that Chao Boy loves making predictions in football and it’s a fun way for him to get some exercise, relieve stress, express natural behaviour, and get enough nutritious food.

Chao Boy must have heard the news that the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) managed to sort out a deal with FIFA to obtain the broadcasting rights to the World Cup. After a tumultuous few weeks of bartering and discussions, Thai people will definitely be able to watch all 64 matches of the contest for free on TV.

Khon Kaen Zoo says the predictions are just a bit of fun and said they are not trying to encourage gambling in any way because it is illegal in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World Cup57 seconds ago

Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
Phang Nga29 mins ago

Turtle lays over 100 eggs in Phang Nga, marking the start of nesting season
Thailand33 mins ago

Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
Sponsored8 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
World Cup45 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Fixtures
World Cup1 hour ago

World Cup match-fixing scandal erupts on the eve of the tournament in Qatar
Tourism1 hour ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok bartender announces new pet-friendly pop-up bar
Protests2 hours ago

Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Environment3 hours ago

Cambodian wildlife official charged with smuggling temple monkeys
Thailand3 hours ago

Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Thailand4 hours ago

Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
World4 hours ago

North Korea warns US of a “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Thailand5 hours ago

Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending