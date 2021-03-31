Thailand News Today | Another visa extension approved, Thai Airways goes retail | March 31 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Another visa extension approved, Thai Airways goes retail | March 31
Thai Immigration has extended the current visa extension visas for people who are still stuck in the country. The Thai Immigration Bureau announced the news through an urgent public memo yesterday. The previous extension allowed those visa holders to stay until the end of March. The new extension lasts for 60 days, which would allow people to stay until July 27.
The US State Department is telling non-essential diplomats from Myanmar to leave, after hundreds of anti-coup protesters have been killed. Since the February 1 coup by Myanmar’s military, which removed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy from elected power, an estimated 520 people have been killed.
The former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party has appeared at a Bangkok police station to face a charge of lèse majesté. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now leader of the Progressive Movement, appeared at Nang Loeng Police Station to acknowledge the charge, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code.
The Thai PM says he’s willing to consider a call from the Phuket business community to allow vaccinated foreigners to bypass quarantine from July this year in the so called ’sandbox model’. Prayut Chan-o-cha says in order to compete with other countries popular with tourists, Phuket plans to re-open fully to vaccinated foreigners from July, meaning the government must make sure the country’s vaccine rollout is on track.
Meanwhile…. The CCSA today has reported 42 new Covid infections, 24 local infections and 18 imported cases, raising the total since last year to 28,863.
Who doesn’t miss the taste of a Thai Airways in-flight meal? For those that are craving Thai Airway’s catering, fear not, help is on the way. In fact you’ll be able to have it any time you like as soon as Songkran is over. How about the halal chicken biryani and Fermented shrimp chilli paste with sweet pork, and crispy-fluffy fish? Thai Airways are going to be providing some of their favourite meals to 7-11 stores around the country.
Bangkok
5 pro-democracy activists indicted for alleged violence against Queen’s liberty
Prosecutors indicted 5 pro-democracy activists today for attempting to “harm HM the Queen’s liberty” during a rally in Bangkok last year that happened to be along the same route as a royal motorcade.
The charge for an “act of violence against the HM the Queen’s liberty” carries a minimum sentence of 16 years in prison. For serious attempts to harm the Queen, the charge carries life in prison, or even the death sentence if the Queen’s life is threatened.
The royal motorcade had passed through a pro-democracy rally in October just as activists were making their way to the Government House where they planned to set up camp to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. Activists have said they were unaware that a motorcade was scheduled for that day.
Photos of the motorcade show crowds of protesters along the road, some raising their hands in the 3-finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military-run government and monarchy. A previous report from the New York Times said the “act of violence” for some charged activists was apparently yelling at the royal motorcade.
21 year old Bunkueanun “Francis” Paothong is facing charges for an alleged attempt to harm the Queen’s liberty told the Bangkok Post that he had no intentions to do any harm to the Queen.
“I did not have such intentions, nor was I trying to do so. I’ve reaffirmed these facts over the past few months.”
Police cleared the road as the royal motorcade passed by, pushing crowds of protesters out of the way. Another accused activist, 45 year old Ekachai Hongkangwan, says the protesters did not know about the royal motorcade.
“We are just hoping for bail because we did not do anything wrong. We had no idea the royal convoy was coming.”
All of the other accused activists have also denied the charges.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: ASQ cook causes Covid-19 cluster
Health officials say a cook at an Alternative State Quarantine hotel in Bangkok is the source of a new Covid-19 cluster of infections in Samut Prakan, just southeast of the capital. The Bangkok Post called the 28 year old cook “careless.”
The woman, who worked as for the catering department of an ASQ hotel, sometimes did not wear gloves and didn’t wash her hands after she served meals and collected trash from the guests, according to assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Apisamai Srirangson.
On March 17, the woman lost her sense of smell and taste. She also had a fever. 5 days later, she tested positive for Covid-19. So far, 9 cases are linked to the cook. Most people have reported symptoms of a fever, coughing, runny nose, sore throat and headache.
CCSA daily report
42 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,343 active Covid-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the CCSA has reported a total of 28,868 coronavirus infections and 94 deaths.
Out of the 42 new cases, 19 were local transmissions in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan. 5 cases were detected in proactive testing in Bangkok and Samut Sakhon. The other 18 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving to Thailand from overseas.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Thailand
Boy killed by lightning strike in Surat Thani, 5 others injured
A 12 year old boy was killed by a lightning strike while he was playing football at a field in Southern Thailand’s Surat Thani. 5 other children were also injured from a bolt of lightning and were rushed to the Surat Thani Hospital.
Heavy rain had just cleared up and the boys were playing football when lightning struck the middle of the field in the Khian Sa district.
The 12 year old Mathayom 1 student (grade 7) was pronounced dead at the hospital. Reports do not go into detail about the conditions of the other boys, ages 13 to 16, who were injured from the lightning strike.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
