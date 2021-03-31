Thailand News Today | Another visa extension approved, Thai Airways goes retail | March 31 | Thaiger

Thai Immigration has extended the current visa extension visas for people who are still stuck in the country. The Thai Immigration Bureau announced the news through an urgent public memo yesterday. The previous extension allowed those visa holders to stay until the end of March. The new extension lasts for 60 days, which would allow people to stay until July 27.

The US State Department is telling non-essential diplomats from Myanmar to leave, after hundreds of anti-coup protesters have been killed. Since the February 1 coup by Myanmar’s military, which removed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy from elected power, an estimated 520 people have been killed.

The former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party has appeared at a Bangkok police station to face a charge of lèse majesté. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now leader of the Progressive Movement, appeared at Nang Loeng Police Station to acknowledge the charge, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The Thai PM says he’s willing to consider a call from the Phuket business community to allow vaccinated foreigners to bypass quarantine from July this year in the so called ’sandbox model’. Prayut Chan-o-cha says in order to compete with other countries popular with tourists, Phuket plans to re-open fully to vaccinated foreigners from July, meaning the government must make sure the country’s vaccine rollout is on track.

Meanwhile…. The CCSA today has reported 42 new Covid infections, 24 local infections and 18 imported cases, raising the total since last year to 28,863.

Who doesn’t miss the taste of a Thai Airways in-flight meal? For those that are craving Thai Airway’s catering, fear not, help is on the way. In fact you’ll be able to have it any time you like as soon as Songkran is over. How about the halal chicken biryani and Fermented shrimp chilli paste with sweet pork, and crispy-fluffy fish? Thai Airways are going to be providing some of their favourite meals to 7-11 stores around the country.

