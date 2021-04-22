Thailand News Today | 2-tier pricing uproar, Ministry to pay 11.8 B baht compensation | April 22 | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | 2-tier pricing uproar, Ministry to pay 11.8 B baht compensation | April 22
Expats and other foreign travellers living in Thailand are up in arms after Phuket officials confirmed that foreigners arriving on the island would have to pay for a rapid Covid-19 test that is free for Thais. The testing requirement is part of the latest restrictions now in force to combat the spread of the virus on the island. However, it is not the cost of the test – 500 baht – that has angered so many expats, but the fact that officials see nothing wrong with charging people based on their nationality. Yes, it’s just the latest example of a 2-tier policy.
Thailand’s deputy transport minister and his wife are being investigated after a debt of 10 billion baht was somehow written off. The National Anti-Corruption Commission is reviewing documents related to the debt.
The Thai Supreme Administrative Court has rejected a petition lodged by the Transport Ministry asking for an injunction against the court order for the state department to pay 11.8 billion baht in compensation to the private contractor for cancelling the Hopewell elevated train project.
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said thanks but no thanks to an offer from former PM Thaksin Shinawatra to help Thailand secure COVID vaccines from Russia.
The popular petition website, Change.org, is once again available to activists in Thailand, after being blocked last October. A statement on the site’s social media account confirms that it’s back up and running in the Kingdom.
One of the biggest hydro-solar hybrid floating electricity projects in the world is nearing completion at Sirindhorn dam in Ubon Ratchathani. This installation will move Thailand away from its often criticised fossil fuel dependence by increasing renewable energy production in the country. 7 solar farms have been built over 300 acres using 144,417 solar panels. The platforms are expected to produce 45 megawatts of electricity.
Thailand
Bangkok Airways suspends some flights due to ongoing Covid-19 situation
In the midst of another wave of Covid-19 infections, Bangkok Airways announced it is suspending some flight routes due to the ongoing spread of the virus. The airline is suspending the Phuket-Hat Yai route from April 23 to October 30 and its Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat routes from May 1 to 31. Travellers can change their flights without an additional charge. Reports do not say if cancelled flights will be reimbursed.
Bangkok Airways is also postponing its Bangkok-Mae Sot route. The new flights to Mae Sot in the Tak province will now start on October 17.
Some of the ticket offices will also be closed. The Bangkok Airways office in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district will be closed from May 1 to October 31. The offices in Sukhothai and Trat will be closed from May 1 to 31.
Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, called for all domestic flights scheduled to depart between 11pm and 4am to be suspended due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No answers PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to Covid-19 hotlines
No one answered PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s calls to the country’s Covid-19 hotlines. The prime minister is now ordering more staff to work for both the 1668 and 1669 Covid-19 hotlines to make sure calls don’t go unanswered. There is now an official LINE account primarily for Covid-19 patients requesting hospital beds after the hotlines were “overwhelmed” with callers, a spokesperson said.
After both of his calls to the hotlines went unanswered, Prayut says he wants to look into how the hotlines are managed.
“I tried both numbers, but nobody answered. I want to find out if this is because there are too few health personnel manning the lines, or if they are too busy tending to patients in hospitals.”
With the recent wave of infections at a record high with more than 18,000 active cases, more than doubling the last wave’s peak, hospitals have turned down Covid patients due to a shortage of beds. Recent reports say some Covid patients have been denied a ride in an ambulance. Prayut says he wants both problems to be dealt with immediately.
“I want the Public Health Ministry to urgently deal with this problem. I can’t accept the fact that entire families are getting infected because they are being denied medical help.”
A spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said at a recent press conference that there are thousands of calls made to the 2 hotline numbers and not enough people to answer.
Covid-19 patients seeking a hospital bed can send a LINE message to @sabaideebot with their name, lab results, ID number, telephone number and address.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections, 7 deaths, provincial totals
1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths were reported today by the CCSA. 446 new cases are in Bangkok which remains the hotzone of new infections, although the latest outbreak has now spread to most Thai provinces. Out of the 7 deaths, one was a 24 year old Thai woman with a history of visiting an entertainment venue in the southern province Surat Thani where other Covid-19 infections were reported.
The young woman’s death is a rare case as the vast majority of Covid-related deaths in Thailand are the elderly or older adults with pre-existing conditions. Health officials say the woman suffered from obesity and died 3 days after testing positive for the virus. At present, there are 18,148 patients in state care… 14,555 in hospitals and 3,593 in field hospitals.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 48,113 Covid-19 infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths.
The other Covid-related fatalities include…
- 68 year old Thai woman with pre-existing conditions of asthma
- 83 year old man from Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of high blood pressure
- 80 year old woman with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 45 year old woman in Bangkok with high blood pressure
- 59 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of diabetes
- 86 year old man in Bangkok with pre-existing conditions of heart disease
Here are the provincial totals for today, as published by the NBT…
SOURCE: CCSA | Pattaya News | Nation Thailand
