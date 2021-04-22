Bangkok Airways suspends some flights due to ongoing Covid-19 situation | Thaiger

In the midst of another wave of Covid-19 infections, Bangkok Airways announced it is suspending some flight routes due to the ongoing spread of the virus. The airline is suspending the Phuket-Hat Yai route from April 23 to October 30 and its Bangkok-Sukhothai and Bangkok-Trat routes from May 1 to 31. Travellers can change their flights without an additional charge. Reports do not say if cancelled flights will be reimbursed.

Bangkok Airways is also postponing its Bangkok-Mae Sot route. The new flights to Mae Sot in the Tak province will now start on October 17.

Some of the ticket offices will also be closed. The Bangkok Airways office in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district will be closed from May 1 to October 31. The offices in Sukhothai and Trat will be closed from May 1 to 31.

Earlier this week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, or CAAT, called for all domestic flights scheduled to depart between 11pm and 4am to be suspended due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

