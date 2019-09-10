Thailand leads ASEAN nations in annual suicide rate | The Thaiger

Thai Life
Thailand leads ASEAN nations in annual suicide rate
“Thailand, which ranks in 32nd place with 14.4 of suicides per 100.000 population – or nearly 10,000 suicide deaths last year.”
Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide and nearly 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to the World Health Organisation.
World Suicide Prevention Day in held on September 10 each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 year olds, after road injury.
Thailand, which ranks in 32nd place with 14.4 of suicides per 100.000 population – or nearly 10,000 suicide deaths last year – holds the unenviable position of number 1 among ASEAN countries on the WHO suicide list, followed by Singapore (Rank 67 with the ratio of 11.2) and Laos (Rank 84 with the ratio of 8.6. The Philippines has the ASEANS’s least rate (Rank 163 with the ratio of 3.2). Brunei wasn’t on the 183-country list.
While noting that the number of countries with national suicide prevention strategies had increased to 38 in the five years since the publication of WHO’s first global report on suicide, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that this was still far too few and governments need to commit to establishing them.
“Despite progress, one person still dies every 40 seconds from suicide,” said Ghebreyesus.
“Every death is a tragedy for family, friends and colleagues. Yet suicides are preventable. We call on all countries to incorporate proven suicide prevention strategies into national health and education programmes in a sustainable way.”
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
World Suicide Prevention Day has been observed every year since 2003 to raise public awareness of suicide around the world and what people can do to help prevent it.
Also today the WHO, in collaboration with global partners, launched a “40 seconds of action” campaign, which will culminates on World Mental Health Day on October 10. The theme this year is suicide prevention.
The “40 seconds of action” campaign gives an opportunity for people to help improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem; improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide; reduce the stigma associated with suicide; and let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.
The WHO also urged people to share their messages, photos, illustrations and videos that are not of a private nature on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #40seconds and #WorldMentalHealthDay.
SOURCE: The Nation
Australian newspaper reports on Thai minister’s criminal drug past
The Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompow has had his accounts about his role in a 3.2 kilogram heroin-smuggling ring challenged by an Australian newspaper. The events back in 1993 landed Thammanat in a Sydney jail for four years.
Thammanat Prompow is the Palang Pracharath MP for Phayao province in Thialand’s north.
The article by the respected Sydney Morning Herald, “From sinister to minister: politician’s drug trafficking jail time revealed” is the result of an investigative report team going back over court documents at the time.
“The Herald and The Age can reveal that a newly appointed senior member of Thailand’s ruling party spent four years in a Sydney jail in the 1990s for his role in trafficking 3.2 kilograms of heroin into Australia. He was deported on his release from Parklea prison.”
At the time the, now Thai government Minister, changed his names several time which further complicated the verification of his claims and made tracking the story more complex. But the Sydney Morning Herald team dug out details about the case and began investigating. The court documents also allege the Minister was involved in drugs in Bangkok before the Sydney arrest.
“Asked last week to respond to details in the court file, Thammanat’s office issued a statement calling the case an “unfortunate event” that “went through the proper course of the Australian judicial system where all parties were held accountable fairly and justly”.”
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said earlier this year that the case did not have a bearing on his qualifications as a minister because a person could not take a ministerial post only when his guilt was decided by a Thai court.
This is the first time full details have emerged about the Minister’s alleged past transgressions.
Last July, when it became clear the Palang Pracharath MP was being considered a ministerial post, there were questions about his suitability because past jail terms and charges in Australia in the 1990s. But the full details were unknown, at least until today’s revelations in the SMH.
Back in July Thammanat Prompow spoke to the media about the heroin charges against him in Australia but claimed the charges were not serious and that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” and that it was a “minor offence”.
“I lived a normal life in Australia, in Sydney, for a full four years. You can ask the court in Sydney whether what I’m saying is true or not.”
So the Sydney Morning Herald reporters did just that.
The article claims that Thammanat knew what was being smuggled and had been involved in arranging a visa and purchasing a plane ticket for a courier. This is contrary to what Thammanat had told the media and Cabinet members.
After being arrested in Sydney, along with other gang members – a Thai half brother and two Australians – he was charged with conspiracy to import heroin and refused bail. The article clarified that he had denied the charges and was sentenced to nine years in jail. After that, he cooperated and later confessed.
“Sorasat pleaded guilty first and by November Manat had been committed to stand trial when a judge indicated he faced nine years’ jail. After that, he began co-operating with police and pleaded guilty. In one police interview he promised, “I’m going to tell the whole story about Wera,” including that Wera has people killed. Police asserted that Manat told them couriers smuggled drugs into Australia by swallowing condoms of heroin.”
He was sentenced to six years in jail with a non-parole period of four years.
“Manat’s deep connections in Thailand were underlined when he produced character references from a judge and a police lieutenant-colonel who each said he “always has good behaviours [sic], honesty and is reliable.”
Capt Thammanat and his half-brother were released on April 14, 1997 and immediately deported.
Apart from his role as deputy agriculture minister in the new Thai government, he acted as a ‘fixer’ to keep the shaky coalition together at the time it was 19 separate parties.
SOURCE: Sydney Morning Herald
Muay Thai gains momentum in Nepal
“Muay Thai fighters are so strong, they can knock down a tree with a single kick.”
Gymkhana, with the help of Nepal National Muay Thai Association, organised the first semi-professional competition and plans more in the future.
While still a child Rahul Moktan heard his father talking about the Thai sport of Muay Thai, which has since paved his way to pursue the sport. A young Moktan wanted to become a Muay Thai fighter himself and now has over 10 years of Muay Thai experience.
“Yes, a Muay Thai fighter can bring down a tree. But it has got to be a small lean banana tree. Not the big ones I believed during my childhood.”
“I didn’t plan to go pursue Muay Thai but I was good at sports and was fascinated especially by the martial arts.”
Edgar Noosdanus, a Dutch national trained Moktan and also suggested he go to Thailand – the country of origin of Muay Thai – for proper training. Since his intensive training in Thailand there has been no turning back.
In 2014, he returned to Nepal and started Gymkhana Muay Thai in 2017. Moktan now trains Muay Thai fighters at Gymkhana. His fitness centre recently organised its first Muay Thai and boxing competition and received rave reviews.
Twelve fighters took part in three different weight categories – 60, 65, 70 kilogram – in semi-professional five-round bouts.
“Any combat sports in dangerous so we thought about getting permission from the governing body. We informed about our intention to the sports governing body — Nepal National Muay Thai Association — and got the green light,” said Moktan.
He now hopes such tournaments will give a proper platform to aspiring Nepalese Muay Thai fighters.
Moktan, however, believes it’s still tough to give Muay Thai a professional touch in Nepal.
“Whatever tournaments are organised in the country, they are still amateur events. Such amateur tournaments won’t help much in the popularity of the sport. Fighters don’t have a financial incentive or motivation to pursue it for long.”
“But now the national association take athletes to Thailand which helps grow their game. The sport is gradually finding it’s foothold across the country.”
President of Nepal National Muay Thai Association Ganesh Lal Kakshyapati says Muay Thai needs a greater fan base to help it gain greater heights.
“We see fans flocking the airport every time the Nepali football or cricket teams fare well abroad at international tournaments. But whenever we (Muay Thai athletes) win big and return home, we hardly see anyone at the airport to welcome us back.”
We may lag behind in terms of infrastructure but what we lack is the support from the public. People still don’t understand Muay Thai well. They believe it a kind of karate or taekwondo. There is a need to clear this misconception about the sport.”
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Kathmandu Post
Wyndham adds two more hotels for Phuket’s south
PHOTOS: Artists impressions of the new Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket
Global hotel group Wyndham has announced two more Phuket pipeline hotels. The announcement follows a long list of new developments and openings over the next few years on the island.
First for Wyndham, is a 353 key property named the Wyndham Nai Harn Resort Phuket at the popular southern west-coast beach. It’s scheduled to open late this year.
A second hotel is located in Chalong, with 150 pool villa units and will debut next year. Both properties are developed by the Cissa Group.
The group already has three properties on the island – Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay (between Kalim and Kamala), the Wyndham Sea Pearl Resort Phuket, overlooking Patong on the Patong Hill road, and Ramada by Wyndham Phuket Deevana Patong, a rebranding of an older hotel.
