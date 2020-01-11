Connect with us

Iran military admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down the Ukrainian passenger jet

Iran military admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down the Ukrainian passenger jet | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wreckage was strewn across a large area - WJSU
Iranian officials have announced that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian Boeing 737 jet that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard. Earlier the Iranian government had repeatedly denied accusations that it was responsible.

The plane was “accidentally”shot shot out of the sky on Wednesday, just hours after Iran had launched a retaliatory missile attack on two US military bases in Iraq. They said, at the time, that the attacks were in retaliation for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American airstrike on Baghdad, Iraq. There were no injuries during the attack on the US bases.

Most of the victims of the crash were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians – 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians. The plane was a recent model Boeing 737 (an NG model, not the Max) operated by Ukrainian International Airlines. It crashed on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. The plane was heading to Ukraine.

A military statement claims the plane was mistaken as a “hostile target” after it veered toward a “sensitive military location” of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The statement claimed… “In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit.”

The statement apologised for the disaster and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent such mistakes in the future. It also clarified that those responsible for the strike on the civilian jet would be prosecuted.

The statement will likely inflame local sentiment after Iranians had rallied around their leaders in support of their best-known General, Soleimani and in condemnation of the US for the military strike.

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster. Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.” – Twitter, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile could have caused the crash. But US and Canadian intelligence were able to gather video providing evidence to Iranian officials that one of their surface-to-air missiles had shot down the passenger jet.

In 1988 Iran Air Flight 655, a scheduled passenger flight from Tehran to Dubai, was shot down on July 3, 1988 by a US surface-to-air missile fired from USS Vincennes, a guided-missile cruiser of the United States Navy.

SOURCE: Associated Press

PHOTO: Aviation Geek Club

Travel

100s of pages of damaging documents about the 737 Max released by Boeing

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

PHOTO: Just one of many storage areas for the hundreds of grounded jets - YouTube

Boeing has released more than 100 pages of internal company documents to the House and Senate committee, and media, further casting doubt about the company’s goodwill around the troubled 737 Max jet. The latest incarnation of the Boeing 737 was grounded last year after two fatal crashes which exposed weaknesses in the design development process and software systems.

400 of the planes, recently manufactured, remain gathering dust, unable to be delivered to their worldwide customers. Another 500, flying for airlines before the grounding, also remain on the ground. The documents were sent yesterday to the House and Senate committees that are probing Boeing’s design of the plane. Boeing’s release of the damaging documents also includes an apology, pertaining to the content of the documents.

“These communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable,”

“We regret the content of these communications, and apologise to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Congress, our airline customers, and to the flying public for them.”

Many pages of the documents relate to the development and qualification of 737 Max jet simulators during 2017 and 2018.

“These communications contain provocative language, and, in certain instances, raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA in connection with the simulator qualification process.”

Problems with the Boeing 737 Max resulted in two fatal crashes and the loss of 346 lives. One crash was in Jakarta, Indonesia and the other in Ethiopia. The model has been grounded since March 2019 and has cost the company billions of dollars, a loss of consumer trust, lost the Boeing CEO his job and cast doubt about the future of the 737 Max model.

The ‘mea culpa’ that was released by the company with the 100 or so pages of documents seems to reflect a more open stance with regulators, investigators and the FAA. A new CEO takes over the reigns of the beleaguered company today.

“We welcome, and will fully support, any additional review the FAA believes is appropriate in connection with any of these matters, as well as the continued involvement of the relevant congressional committees with these issues.”

Delays for any re-regulation of the 737 Max model, allowing it into commercial operation again, will now likely extend into at least the middle of this year, maybe longer. And there is even open speculation by aviation analysts if the model may be fatally flawed and may never fly again.

The latest version of the Boeing 737, the ‘Max’ is the fourth re-jig of a 1960’s single-aisle passenger jet that has been the workhouse for short to medium travel around the world for half a century. Boeing was forced into swift re-development its ageing 737 model after the success of the new Airbus 320neo model which was launched in 2014.

The re-jig allowed for the use of newer, lighter and more powerful turbo fan-jets (which would provide better performance and lower fuel costs). But the larger engines required mounting the jets further forward on the wings, upsetting the planes’ balance, and necessitating a software fix to control a possible nose-up tendency of the new model. It’s the over-reaction of the MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System) software, developed to help control the plane’s pitch, that is thought to have been behind the two crashes.

The 737 Max model can be identified with its larger engines and twin winglets at the end of the wings.

SOURCE: CNN

Economy

US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator

Published

1 day ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Thailand’s trade surplus with the US has now exceeded US$20 billion. Bloomberg reports that this could trigger the Thai currency to be added to the US Treasury’s watchlist of “currency manipulators”.

According to US Census Bureau data, the surplus reached US$20.05 billion in the 12 months up to the end of November 2019. That exceeds a $20 billion upper limit the US Treasury has set for bilateral goods trade deficits, and means Thailand now violates two of the three criteria needed to add the strong south east Asian economy and currency onto its watch list.

This latest development will increase scrutiny on Thailand’s currency policies. At the same time Thai’s senior finance officials have been working to rein in the baht’s 8% rise against the US dollar since the start of 2019, the fastest appreciation among major Asian currencies. The US is Thailand’s third-biggest trading partner.

Veerathai Santiprabhob, the Bank of Thailand Governor, speaking yesterday with Bloomberg, says that Thailand is engaged in a close dialogue with US officials about Thailand’s performance on key measures used to evaluate a “currency manipulator. He says Thailand is yet to verify a an alleged breach of the $20 billion trade surplus threshold with its own official data.

Veerathai also mentioned that the baht’s progress against the USD in 2019 should show that “no one should consider Thailand as one that has tried to manipulate” the currency to gain an export advantage.

In a May 2019 report by the US Treasury, three south east Asian nations – Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam – were cited for the first time with two violations each, while Thailand was charged with one: for its high current-account surplus.

SOURCE: Bloomberg

Southeast Asia

Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 9, 2020

By

Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screening continues at airports in Thailand receiving passengers from Wuhan in China

The mysterious pneumonia-like disease striking dozens of people in Wuhan, China, has now been identified as from the same family of viruses as the deadly SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). This news from Chinese scientists today.

Earlier today The Thaiger reported that three Thais and a Chinese citizen had been detected arriving from Wuhan in the Hubei province with suspected viral symptoms comparable with a flu or viral pneumonia.

The scientists say they’ve found a new “coronavirus in 15 of 57 patients with the illness in the central city of Wuhan, saying it has been preliminarily identified as the pathogen for the outbreak”.

The news was reported on the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

“Coronaviruses” are a large family of viruses that can cause anything from the common cold (rhino virus) up to to SARS*. According to the WHO, some coronaviruses are able to transmit easily from person to person, while others can not.

The CCTV report went on to explain that the current ‘Wuhan Virus’, a coronavirus, appears to not be as lethal as SARS.

“Its symptoms are mainly fever, with a number of patients having difficulty breathing. Eight patients had recovered and been discharged from hospital as of Wednesday, and no deaths have been reported.” (Translated from CCTV)

This new viral outbreak was first detected in the city of Wuhan on December 12 last year. A total of 59 people have been identified as contracting the illness. Seven patients have been in a critical condition at some stage, according to Chinese health authorities. Authorities report that no healthcare workers have been infected.

Some of the patients were reported to have been employed at a seafood market in Wuhan. Local media reported the market also sold “other live animals, including birds, rabbits and snakes”. These reports sparked concerns that the virus might have been transmitted to humans from animals.

Six coronaviruses are known to infect humans — four of them typically cause the common cold, and the other two are SARS and MERS (the middle east respiratory syndrome, first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012).

SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic that ripped through Asia and spread to 37 countries in 2002 and 2003.

In a statement today the World Health Organisation said that China’s preliminary identification of a “novel virus” in such a short period since its earliest identification, “demonstrates the country’s increased capacity to manage new outbreaks”.

Across Asia governments are now stepping up preventive measures such as airport temperature screening and requirements for notification in the wake of what is being referred to as the “Wuhan outbreak”.

Airports of Thailand says they are monitoring a the detection of any viral symptoms from Wuhan flights coming out of China. They say that six airports are now ready to cope with the situation by setting up international communicable diseases control checkpoints. Up to date four passengers – three Thai and one Chinese – have been detected and isolated pending further prognosis.

*World Health Organisation

Trending