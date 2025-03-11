Thailand revs up: MotoGP talks on track, F1 dream in the fast lane

Thailand is set to enter negotiations with Dorna Sports in the coming months to extend its MotoGP contract for another five years, while also exploring the possibility of hosting a Formula One (F1) race.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong confirmed the government’s commitment to securing the deal, emphasising Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s support for continuing MotoGP in Thailand.

Speaking at Government House today, March 11, Sorawong highlighted that the government has increased its support for sports events each year, focusing on both youth development and professional competitions such as motorsports.

He noted that over the past seven years, MotoGP has benefited Thailand, and discussions with Dorna Sports, the event’s rights holder, are expected to begin soon.

Thailand is looking to renew its five-year contract with Dorna Sports while negotiating lower licensing fees. The government also aims to work with private sector sponsors to ease the financial burden on the state. As Thailand is a long-time MotoGP host, Sorawong stressed the importance of negotiating favourable terms to maximise the event’s benefits.

Regarding the F1 hosting possibility, Sorawong rejected the notion that it is a separate market from MotoGP. He stated that Thailand has the capability to organise both events, citing the presence of Thai athletes in both categories. He believes that hosting both major motorsport events would elevate Thailand’s reputation in the global sports industry.

The Chang International Circuit remains the only Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM)-certified track in Thailand, meaning the MotoGP contract extension would keep the race at its existing venue.

Sorawong dismissed any speculation about political influences in Buriram’s involvement, crediting the local leadership for successfully bringing MotoGP to Thailand and generating substantial economic benefits.

The upcoming negotiations with Dorna Sports will take place within the next one to two months, with discussions focusing on the event’s economic impact. Hosting one MotoGP race generates an estimated 5 to 6 billion baht, making it a significant contributor to Thailand’s economy.

Sorawong reaffirmed that the government is fully committed to ensuring MotoGP remains in Thailand and that it continues to benefit the country’s tourism and economy. He assured motorsport fans that every effort will be made to secure MotoGP’s future in Thailand while pursuing the possibility of hosting Formula 1 in the near future.