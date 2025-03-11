Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
118 1 minute read
Lop Buri police probe roadside murder of unidentified man
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police are investigating the murder of an unidentified man found with four stab wounds by a roadside in Lop Buri. The incident occurred along the Saraburi-Lom Sak route in Mueang district, raising suspicions of a territorial dispute or robbery.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Santhapop Phonrueang of Phatthana Nikhom Police Station in Lop Buri received a report from highway police about the discovery of a male body today, March 11. Collaborating with local investigative units, forensic officers, and medical staff from Phatthana Nikhom Hospital, the team arrived at the scene near a bus stop on Road 21, alley 3.

The man, estimated to be in his early 40s, was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with the number 6 on the right arm, blue jeans, a backpack, and cream-coloured sandals. He suffered stab wounds to the right temple, neck, chin, and left chest. His blood had not yet clotted, suggesting he died at least 30 minutes earlier.

Highway Police Officer Warin Rakwong, who first spotted the dead man between kilometre markers 40 in Khok Salung subdistrict around 2pm to 3pm, described the man walking alone without haste.

By approximately 7.50pm, a passerby noticed a man lying on the ground, initially mistaking it for a traffic accident, and upon checking, found it was the same person seen earlier, now located some 15 kilometres away from the initial observation point.

Forensic and investigative officers from Phatthana Nikhom discovered evidence of a struggle at the bus stop. Blood trails led to the site where the body was found, suggesting the victim attempted to flee before being fatally stabbed.

Searches of the man’s body and backpack revealed no identification or documentation, and the area lacked CCTV coverage. The police have not confirmed the motive but suspect a possible altercation with locals or an attempted robbery, with the victim resisting and being fatally wounded, reported KhaoSod.

The body has been transported to Phatthana Nikhom Hospital for an autopsy. Subsequently, the body will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine with Nakhon 88 for further investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

