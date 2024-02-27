Thailand aims to become Southeast Asia’s top hub for international concerts

Photo courtesy of coldplay (Instagram)

Aiming to transform Thailand into Southeast Asia’s leading festival and international concert hub, the government plans to engage with top record companies and concert organisers for global artists. Discussions will focus on the challenges and advantages of hosting such large-scale events in Thailand and how conditions can be optimised.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol emphasised that the government’s objective is not to offer financial support but to understand the needs of the organisers regarding facilitation. This understanding will help the organisers and artists’ crews and enhance the overall experience of concertgoers, reported Bangkok Post.

At a recent forum in Bangkok, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin highlighted Singapore’s successful strategy to secure the exclusive Southeast Asian performance of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. He suggested Thailand could benefit from adopting a similar approach. While the Culture Ministry and Singapore Tourism Board confirmed their collaborative efforts with concert organisers, they did not disclose the financial details of the arrangement.

Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol also noted that infrastructure investment might be necessary, particularly in the case of an indoor concert hall, a facility which Thailand currently lacks.

Companies such as Tero Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment, which have vast industry experience, would be involved in the discussions.

The government’s focus is not solely on A-list artists but also on attracting artists of all scales. The aim is to capitalise on Thailand’s numerous tourist destinations, allowing fans to explore the country before or after concerts.

Chakkarin Aungpratip, sales director of BITEC Management, and operator of Bitec Hall, highlighted that attracting international artists or global promoters to host large-scale concerts can stimulate the economy. Concertgoers, similar to Mice travellers, tend to spend three times more than general tourists.

However, despite Thailand’s strong air travel connectivity, the current public transportation system within cities poses a challenge.

Thailand’s appeal as a top destination for international tourists, thanks to its renowned tourist attractions, Thai cuisine, and a wide range of accommodations, is another advantage.

The concert business is expected to see steady growth this year, driven by the fan club segment. In anticipation, Bitec is focusing on concerts catering to the Gen X and Gen Y markets with substantial spending power. They are planning to launch a new 5,000-seat hall across 7,000 sq m in June 2024 to host more concerts from this year.