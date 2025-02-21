Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths

Ryan Turner
Dengue cases projected to drop this year despite five recent deaths
The Department of Disease Control (DCC) announced it will continue to monitor dengue fever closely throughout the rainy season, with five fatalities reported in the past month. Hospitals are urged to expedite patient diagnosis, with projections suggesting a reduction in cases by 2025.

Doctor Phanumart Yanawetsakul, DCC Director General under the Ministry of Public Health, highlighted the cyclical nature of dengue fever outbreaks, noting that they do not occur annually due to herd immunity developed during major outbreaks, which lasts about two to three years.

Statistical projections indicate a decrease in dengue cases in Thailand by 2025. From January 1 to February 12, 3,550 cases were reported, equating to an incidence rate of 5.37 per 100,000 people, a decrease of 4.8 times compared to the previous year.

School-aged children, aged 5 to 14, remain the most affected group, followed by those aged 15 to 24, with the highest incidence in South Thailand.

The provinces of Phuket, Surat Thani, Songkhla, Phatthalung, and Narathiwat reported the highest incidence rates over the past month. Five deaths have been recorded, averaging one per week, predominantly affecting the elderly. Obesity and the use of NSAIDs are identified as primary factors in these fatalities.

A four-pronged strategy is proposed before the rainy season begins. Starting with inspecting and eliminating mosquito breeding sites, ensuring quality disease control, diagnosing with the rapid Dengue NS1 test, and communicating the risk of NSAID use to reduce patient numbers.

The best way to mitigate the severity of dengue cases is through prompt detection. Medical facilities, particularly subdistrict health-promoting hospitals, are advised to screen individuals with symptoms such as high fever, headache, muscle pain, eye socket pain, or skin rashes using the Dengue Rapid Diagnosis Test, ensuring timely and accurate treatment to minimise fatalities.

Dr Phanumart also advised the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellent, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and inspecting and eliminating stagnant water weekly, reported KhaoSod.

Families should stay alert for high fevers and, after ruling out Covid-19 and influenza with self-testing kits, consider dengue fever as a possibility. Only paracetamol should be used for fever reduction, and medical attention should be sought immediately.

