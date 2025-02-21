Driver dozes off and crashes timber trailer truck in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A routine drive turned disastrous on Road 331 in Chon Buri when a sleepy lorry driver ploughed into the back of a parked timber trailer, sparking a dramatic rescue mission.

The early-morning crash saw heroic efforts from local emergency crews to free the ensnared driver from his crumpled cab in a scene worthy of a Hollywood thriller.

It was just past 3.30am on February 21 when Police Lieutenant Thitirat Phenglom of Phanat Nikhom Police Station received the dreaded call. A six-wheel box truck had slammed into a stationary timber-loaded trailer at Noen Hin Intersection—an ominous start to a new day.

Upon arriving at the chaotic scene, Lt. Phenglom and the Sawang Het Ban Thung Hiang Phanat Nikhom rescue team were confronted by the harrowing sight of a white six-wheel truck, registration number 71-7026 Rayong, its front end grotesquely mangled against the timber trailer bearing the marks 85-4738 Chon Buri.

Inside the twisted metal heap was 42 year old Semian Khanwong, somehow clinging to life despite the brutal crash. With his left leg fractured and immobilisation threatening his escape, time was of the essence for the rescuers.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Vira Sae-Heng, a 52 year old seasoned rescue official, recounted the urgency of the scene.

“We were alerted by the command centre about the serious crash and the trapped driver. Our team got there as swiftly as possible, using cutting equipment to free him.

“His injuries were significant, but our first priority was to get him safely to Phanat Nikhom Hospital.”

For over 30 minutes, the rescue squad wielded cutters with precision, battling against the wreck’s stubborn hold. Semian was finally prised free, stabilised with crucial first aid, and swiftly whisked away to the awaiting medics at the hospital.

The grim scenario unravelled as the first beams of dawn poked through, illuminating the damage. Preliminary police investigations point to a classic case of driver fatigue as the likely villain in this near-tragedy.

Lt. Phenglom and his team suspect Semian may have nodded off at the wheel, a brief lapse with catastrophic results.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Yet the emergency services remain thorough in their pursuit of clarity, leaving no stone unturned. Plans to pull CCTV footage from the vicinity are underway, promising a clearer picture of the moments leading up to the crash.

Semian himself will soon face a detailed interview to piece together his side of the story and ensure justice is served.

