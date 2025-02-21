Thailand braces for severe storms and temperature drop

Thailand braces for severe storms and temperature drop
Flooding in Pattaya after rain | Photo via Pattaya News

Unpredictable weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, is affecting northern and northeastern Thailand, with hail reported in some areas. The south is experiencing heavy rain and strong winds. Temperature drops are expected as the region faces these weather changes.

The Meteorological Department of Thailand’s forecast for today, February 21, predicts that easterly and southeasterly winds will carry moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, affecting the lower northeastern, eastern, and central regions, including Bangkok.

Upper Thailand may experience scattered thunderstorms, while the north, central areas, and Bangkok will see hot daytime temperatures. In the south, the northeast monsoon and easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are causing scattered thunderstorms. The lower Gulf of Thailand has waves between 1 and 2 metres, with over 2-metre waves in stormy areas.

Between February 23 and 25, a high-pressure system from China will spread across the northeastern region and the South China Sea, causing southerly winds to bring moisture over upper Thailand. Additionally, westerly winds from Myanmar will move through the north, upper northeastern region, and northern Laos, while upper Thailand remains hot.

This situation leads to unstable weather in upper Thailand, with thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and hail expected in some northern and northeastern areas, along with a temperature decline. The south will see increased rain, with some areas experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall.

North Thailand: Cooler temperatures with morning fog but hotter during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in 20% of the area, mainly in Nan, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phichit. Temperatures range from 16 to 24 degrees Celcius (°C), with highs of 34 to 37°C. Mountain tops will be cold to very cold with lows of 7 to 15°C. Southern winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

Cool mornings

Northeast Thailand: Cool mornings with light rain in some areas, mainly in the lower region. Temperatures range from 19 to 23°C, with highs of 32 to 36°C. Mountain tops will be cool to cold with lows of 13 to 17°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Central Thailand: Hot daytime temperatures and thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures range from 23 to 25°C, with highs of 34 to 37°C. Easterly winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

East Thailand: Hot daytime temperatures in the upper region with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 36°C. Southeast winds at 10 to 30 km/h, with waves below 1 metre and waves over 2 metres in stormy areas.

South Thailand (east coast): Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Temperatures range from 21 to 25°C, with highs of 30 to 34°C.

From Surat Thani upwards, southeast winds at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves about one metre and over two metres in stormy areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, easterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h, with waves 1 to 2 metres and over 2 metres in stormy areas.

South Thailand (west coast): Thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Temperatures range from 22 to 26°C, with highs of 32 to 35°C. Easterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves about 1 metre and over 1 metre offshore, and about 2 metres in stormy areas.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot daytime temperatures with thunderstorms in 20% of the area. Temperatures range from 24 to 26°C, with highs of 34 to 36°C. Southeast winds at 10 to 15 km/h.

Weather infographics | Photo via TMD

