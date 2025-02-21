Teenage tearaways turns Pattaya street into war zone

On a night that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons, residents of Pattaya’s Soi Masong-Kai Muay found themselves caught in chaos as teenage tearaways turned their quiet neighbourhood into a scene resembling a war zone.

Explosives and brawls turned the tranquil street into a battlefield, forcing frightened families to flee for safety.

Local reporters descended on the embattled street yesterday, February 19, after receiving a torrent of complaints about the pandemonium caused by these unruly youngsters.

The drama unfolded the previous evening when a group of teenagers engaged in a violent skirmish, with witnesses reporting the terrifying use of explosives.

The frightening scene, captured by surveillance cameras at around 11.01pm on February 18, shows a mob of teenagers, some prowling on motorcycles, others on foot, embroiled in a vicious clash.

The chilling footage also recorded sounds akin to gunshots, swiftly followed by a blinding explosion that illuminated the night and sent shockwaves through the community, said one resident, visibly shaken by the ordeal that forced motorists to abandon their cars and seek shelter in nearby homes, reported Pattaya News.

“I thought we were under attack.”

The level of distress among locals was palpable, with families, including young children, caught in the melee, rushing indoors to escape the escalating bedlam.

Security personnel in the area, who have borne witness to too many disruptions, reported that the terror left residents deeply alarmed, demanding the police step in with stern action against the culprits.

“It’s unacceptable,” stated one security officer. “Families should not have to cower in fear because of these hooligans.”

Picture via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 shows the scene where the teenagers were slapping foreigners

Earlier this month, CCTV footage outside a hotel in Pattaya captured teenage motorcyclists slapping foreign pedestrians on the head before speeding away.

The Facebook page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6 (translated as “tell me if you want to be famous, return part 6”) shared the video of these physical assaults on foreign tourists on January 15, accompanied by a caption that read…

“Ruining the image of Thai tourism. Parents always defend their children, claiming they are good boys, but they go around slapping foreign tourists on the head. This happens almost every day. These teenage suspects target foreigners.”

With tensions running high and patience running thin, the community holds its breath, anticipating decisive action to restore peace to their once-quiet neighbourhood. Locals are now urging the police to clamp down on these teenage troublemakers before the situation deteriorates further.

