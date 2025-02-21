Thai woman caught swiping British man’s ATM card in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A 54 year old Thai woman was nabbed in a bold operation by Pattaya police officers after allegedly swiping an ATM card from a British expat and splurging on a 40,000-baht spree.

The arrest unfolded when Pattaya City police, alongside Task Force 2, swooped in on the suspect, Kam, at a local restaurant near the entrance of Soi Jomtien 4.

The operation, executed around 3pm, yesterday, February 20, followed an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, charging Kam with the theft and misuse of the victim’s electronic card.

The saga kicked off on February 2, when the victim, Mr A, a British national residing just shy of Bangkok invited Kam to share his hotel room off Pattaya’s bustling Soi 6. But what began as a hopeful liaison quickly turned nightmarish when Kam reportedly executed her opportunistic exit.

As Mr A stirred from sleep, he discovered his Kasikorn Bank ATM card had vanished along with any trace of Kam. Horror turned to shock as he realised a series of unauthorised withdrawals had lightened his account by a hefty 40,000 baht.

It remains a mystery how Kam acquired his PIN, though police speculate she might have glimpsed it during a prior transaction.

Despite being hobbled by a foot infection, which limited his mobility, Mr A acted swiftly, reaching out to local media to assist in broadcasting his plight.

Pattaya police pored over CCTV footage, piecing together the evidence which led them straight to the doorstep of Kam’s deceitful undertakings.

Confronted with the evidence, Kam quickly cracked, admitting to stealing the ATM card for a spending spree on personal indulgences. However, this isn’t Kam’s first encounter with the law.

Her resume of wrongdoing includes three previous convictions for theft and a breach of the Gambling Act. Even time behind bars hasn’t deterred her relentless return to crime.

Now in custody, Kam faces yet more legal proceedings, as Pattaya police tighten the net around repeat offenders preying on unsuspecting tourists.