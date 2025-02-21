Thai woman caught swiping British man’s ATM card in Pattaya

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
69 1 minute read
Thai woman caught swiping British man’s ATM card in Pattaya
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A 54 year old Thai woman was nabbed in a bold operation by Pattaya police officers after allegedly swiping an ATM card from a British expat and splurging on a 40,000-baht spree.

The arrest unfolded when Pattaya City police, alongside Task Force 2, swooped in on the suspect, Kam, at a local restaurant near the entrance of Soi Jomtien 4.

Advertisements

The operation, executed around 3pm, yesterday, February 20, followed an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court, charging Kam with the theft and misuse of the victim’s electronic card.

The saga kicked off on February 2, when the victim, Mr A, a British national residing just shy of Bangkok invited Kam to share his hotel room off Pattaya’s bustling Soi 6. But what began as a hopeful liaison quickly turned nightmarish when Kam reportedly executed her opportunistic exit.

Related Articles

As Mr A stirred from sleep, he discovered his Kasikorn Bank ATM card had vanished along with any trace of Kam. Horror turned to shock as he realised a series of unauthorised withdrawals had lightened his account by a hefty 40,000 baht.

It remains a mystery how Kam acquired his PIN, though police speculate she might have glimpsed it during a prior transaction.

Thai woman caught swiping British man's ATM card in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Despite being hobbled by a foot infection, which limited his mobility, Mr A acted swiftly, reaching out to local media to assist in broadcasting his plight.

Advertisements

Pattaya police pored over CCTV footage, piecing together the evidence which led them straight to the doorstep of Kam’s deceitful undertakings.

Confronted with the evidence, Kam quickly cracked, admitting to stealing the ATM card for a spending spree on personal indulgences. However, this isn’t Kam’s first encounter with the law.

Her resume of wrongdoing includes three previous convictions for theft and a breach of the Gambling Act. Even time behind bars hasn’t deterred her relentless return to crime.

Now in custody, Kam faces yet more legal proceedings, as Pattaya police tighten the net around repeat offenders preying on unsuspecting tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman caught swiping British man&#8217;s ATM card in Pattaya Pattaya News

Thai woman caught swiping British man’s ATM card in Pattaya

6 minutes ago
Thailand braces for severe storms and temperature drop Thailand News

Thailand braces for severe storms and temperature drop

15 minutes ago
Teenage tearaways turns Pattaya street into war zone Pattaya News

Teenage tearaways turns Pattaya street into war zone

28 minutes ago
British woman&#8217;s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare Thailand News

British woman’s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare

43 minutes ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23) Things To Do

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (February 21 to 23)

14 hours ago
Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic Thailand News

Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

16 hours ago
Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder Thailand News

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

16 hours ago
Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes Thailand News

Buriram students hospitalised after using kratom water, e-cigarettes

16 hours ago
Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records Thailand News

Thailand’s biometric system overloaded with 50 million records

16 hours ago
Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam Crime News

Man arrested for selling account used in 2.2 million baht scam

16 hours ago
Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister Thailand News

Land probe targets resort linked to Thai minister

17 hours ago
Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl Thailand News

Cloud storage exposes 15 year old Thai rapist abusing 6 year old girl

17 hours ago
91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand Thailand News

91 mobile phones seized as 8 Chinese arrested in Thailand

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection Crime News

Chiang Rai man arrested for illegal firearm collection

17 hours ago
Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl Pattaya News

Filming dispute with Indian men sparks Pattaya Beach brawl

17 hours ago
Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud Thailand News

Banana drama: Thai woman holds buffalo hostage over plantation feud

18 hours ago
Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings Crime News

Child abduction scare in Nakhon Phanom prompts school warnings

18 hours ago
Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand Thailand News

Myanmar repatriates Chinese scam workers through Thailand

18 hours ago
Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos Pattaya News

Jealous ex pulls gun in Pattaya nightclub chaos

18 hours ago
Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services Thailand News

Thai woman harassed as scammer uses her address for fake sex services

18 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue Tourism News

Thailand’s tourist influx generates over 270 billion baht revenue

18 hours ago
Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange Phuket News

Phuket hosts Deep South youth for cultural exchange

19 hours ago
Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead Crime News

Tragic shooting in Buriram: Wife critical, husband dead

19 hours ago
US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere Thailand News

US searches for Koh Samui soar after The White Lotus premiere

19 hours ago
Thai woman exposes police husband&#8217;s corruption after cheating and assault Thailand News

Thai woman exposes police husband’s corruption after cheating and assault

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, February 21, 2025
69 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

British woman&#8217;s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare

British woman’s dream Thailand trip turns surgery nightmare

43 minutes ago
Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

Thai massage shop owner attacked after accusing rival of black magic

16 hours ago
India offers free 30-day visa for Thai tourists until end of the year

India offers free 30-day visa for Thai tourists until end of the year

16 hours ago
Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

Moroccan man arrested in Turkey for Chiang Mai murder

16 hours ago