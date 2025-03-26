Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts 'cobra MPs'
Pictures courtesy of The Nation

Five MPs from the opposition Thai Sang Thai Party caused a stir by defying their party and voting in favour of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The rebellion left the party’s founder and leader, Sudarat Keyuraphan, furious and vowing consequences for those involved.

After the no-confidence vote results were announced, Sudarat was quick to express her outrage on Facebook. She revealed that five out of the six Thai Sang Thai MPs had sided with the 38 year old Pheu Thai leader, accusing them of betrayal.

“The cobra MPs have been dishonest to the people who elected them and have betrayed the party that nurtured them,” Sudarat wrote, referring to the MPs as “cobra MPs,” a term drawn from an Aesopian fable about a cobra biting the hand that feeds it.

Sudarat did not hold back in her condemnation, accusing the MPs of acting without ethics, prioritising personal gain over the public interest, and undermining the democratic system.

She promised they would face consequences, stating that their actions violated ethical standards and would require punishment from both the people and the judicial system.

The five MPs who defied the party and voted for Paetongtarn were:

  • Thakorn Tanthasit (Party-list)

  • Rampoon Tantiwanitchayanon (Ubon Ratchathani)

  • Supaporn Salabsri (Yasothon)

  • Rung Thurapol (Udon Thani)

  • Adisak Kaewmoongkhunsup (Udon Thani)

Despite Sudarat’s anger, she did not outline how she would seek legal action against the MPs.

This rebellion is not the first time Thai Sang Thai MPs have broken ranks. Back when Paetongtarn was elected prime minister, all six Thai Sang Thai MPs voted in her favour, despite Sudarat’s protests.

She threatened to expel them at the time but was ultimately powerless to act, as the “rebel MPs” held a majority on the party’s executive board, reported The Nation.

Photo courtesy of Shepparton News

The five MPs has thrown the future of Thai Sang Thai into turmoil. With internal divisions running high and party loyalty being questioned, it remains to be seen how Sudarat will respond and whether she can reclaim control over her rebellious MPs.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

