Thailand architecture stands tall, earns second best award in Asia

Photo via Facebook/ Sanctuary of Truth museum - ปราสาทสัจธรรม

American finance website Insider Monkey ranked Thailand’s architecture second in its list of the 10 countries/regions with the Best Architecture in Asia, published on May 26.

Insider Monkey‘s article discussed Asian architectural styles and their value on the international stage. The website highlighted that Asian architecture is a unique blend of contemporary design and traditional techniques.

The article then presented the top 10 countries and regions with the best architecture in Asia, with China taking the top spot, citing the Palace Museum of the Forbidden City as its most outstanding architectural achievement.

Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sermsak Pongpanit, expressed his appreciation for Thailand being included in the ranking and securing second place.

Insider Monkey attributed Thailand’s high ranking to two top-rated places on Trip Advisor: Jim Thompson House in Bangkok and the Sanctuary of Truth in Pattaya.

Sermsak revealed that the ministry and relevant agencies will conduct surveys at various tourist attractions to identify ways to improve and promote them.

The minister expressed confidence in the growth of Thai tourism, citing the 14 million visitors between January 1 and June 2. He added that the top five countries of origin for tourists were China, Malaysia, India, Russia, and South Korea.

The complete list of countries and regions in the ranking is as follows:

China – Palace Museum of the Forbidden City Thailand – Jim Thompson House and the Sanctuary of Truth Japan – Toranomon Hills and Kobelco Power Moka Malaysia – Petronas Twin Towers India – Taj Mahal Hong Kong – Tian Tan Buddha Macau – Ruins of St. Paul’s Cathedral, the Macau Tower, and the Grand Lisboa Vietnam – Calm Casamia Community House, the Bat Trang Pottery Museum, and the Lung Vai School South Korea – The N Seoul Tower, the museums of Gyeongbokgung, and the Changdeokgung Palace Taiwan – Taipei 101