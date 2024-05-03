Thailand announces toll-free expressways for Coronation Day

Picture courtesy of Md Jawadur Rahman from pexels.com

Thailand celebrates as the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announces toll exemptions on three major expressways for Coronation Day on May 4. In a move to facilitate travel during the public holiday and alleviate expenses for citizens, some 60 toll booths across the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Si Rat, and Udon Ratthaya expressways will not charge fees for 24 hours.

The toll-free initiative, which coincides with the annual Coronation Day, a public holiday commemorated by royal decree, will last from 12.01am until midnight on May 4. This policy aligns with the government’s and the Ministry of Transport’s commitment, as outlined in the revised concession agreements with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Bangkok North Expressway Company Limited (NECL). The exemption aims to ease traffic congestion around toll booths and provide cost savings to the public during the holiday.

Travellers can seek information on travel routes, traffic conditions, and assistance from the EXAT Call Center at 1543, which operates around the clock.

The exemption spans 19 toll booths on the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, 31 on the Si Rat Expressway, and 10 on the Udon Ratthaya Expressway. This strategic decision reflects the government’s responsiveness to public needs, ensuring that holiday travel is more accessible and less financially burdensome for the people.

The announcement is expected to be well received by the public, as it not only offers financial relief but also contributes to smoother traffic flows, reducing the likelihood of bottlenecks at toll plazas. While the initiative is a one-day event, it highlights the government’s broader efforts to improve transportation infrastructure and the overall travel experience in Thailand.

EXAT’s toll-free day is part of a series of concessions that have been made in the transport sector to benefit the public on special occasions. It underscores the importance of strategic transport management in enhancing the quality of life for residents and ensuring the efficient movement of people across the city’s thoroughfares.

As the country prepares to mark Coronation Day, the suspension of tolls is expected to promote a more festive atmosphere, allowing citizens to travel to various events and activities without the added concern of toll fees. The gesture is a reflection of the government’s dedication to public service and its ongoing efforts to facilitate national celebrations, reported Sanook.