British man to face deportation over negative Thailand comments

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 11:02, 03 May 2024| Updated: 11:02, 03 May 2024
Thai Tourist Police officers urged the Immigration Bureau to deport a British man due to negative comments he made about Thai authorities, laws, and people on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The British man, identified only as Thomas, posted videos of himself talking about Thailand on YouTube and several other social media platforms. In the videos, Thomas reportedly made negative comments about restrictions on foreigners’ careers, alleged corruption in the Thai police and the character of Thai people.

In one video, he said that Thai people did not respect their rights, were cowardly and easily manipulated by both the upper class and the government. He said that the Thai government managed to manipulate 98% of Thai people into getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and this made Thai people zombies in his eyes.

The British man further claimed that bribing Thai police is common in Thailand. He said that he had to pay the police if he wanted a ganja bong, magic mushroom, or other things.

Related news

The foreigner also claimed that his mother was a Thai national and recently obtained a licence to run a travel agency. He said that the licence was just for practice. The business could be transferred to someone else later. He added that he obtained a cannabis shop licence and would be able to open his shop in April.

Mae Hong Son Provincial Tourist Police Division 2 investigated the foreigner and found Thomas in the Pai district. He was brought in for questioning yesterday, May 2.

Officers told him that his videos were damaging Thailand’s image and threatening national security. They ordered Thomas to delete all videos containing negative comments about Thailand. He was later taken to Pai Police Station to acknowledge potential charges before being released.

The Tourist Police commander stated that Thomas’s actions violated the law but did not clarify it in more detail. According to the commander, further evidence will be submitted to the Immigration Bureau to support Thomas’s deportation.

PPTV HD reported that Thomas is in Thailand on a tourist visa. It remains unclear whether his claims about his Thai mother were accurate.

