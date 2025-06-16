Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel

Betrayed husband climbs car roof, while wife attacks mistress with mop

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin11 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, June 16, 2025
Cheating couple caught by their spouses at Surin love hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Da Anuruk

A Thai man joined forces with the legal partner of his wife’s secret affair to catch their cheating partners red-handed at a love hotel in the Isaan province of Surin on Saturday, June 14.

Officers from Mueang Surin Police Station were called to intervene in an altercation at a love hotel in the Khwao Sinarin district on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, they discovered a bronze Mazda pickup had collided with a black Toyota Vios parked outside one of the hotel rooms.

Inside the sedan was a 32 year old woman, identified only as Tar, who sustained injuries across her body. In the driver’s seat sat her lover, a sub-district chief known as Boy. Also present were Tar’s legal husband, named Daen and the chief’s legal wife, named Pu.

According to reports from several Thai news agencies, Daen and Pu had discovered their respective spouses were engaged in an affair. They worked together to follow them to the love hotel, where a confrontation ensued.

Daen later shared a video of the incident on his Facebook page. In the footage, Pu is seen attacking Tar with a mop and confronting her over the affair. Daen and Pu demanded that Boy and Tar exit the vehicle to discuss the matter, but both refused.

Caught adulterry
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

When the sub-district chief attempted to flee in his car, Daen climbed onto the roof to prevent their escape. Pu then drove her pickup truck into her husband’s car in a bid to block him from leaving.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Daen revealed that he and Tar had been married for 10 years and have a daughter together. He said he was recently contacted by Pu, who informed him that Tar was having an affair with a government official.

Thai woman attacks mistress at love hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Da Anuruk

Both Tar and the sub-district chief reportedly worked at the same office. Pu had discovered romantic messages from Tar to her husband, including one where she called him “baby”. She then alerted Daen to the affair.

Daen explained that he chose not to confront his wife immediately, instead monitoring her behaviour closely to gather sufficient evidence for divorce proceedings. He said he also hopes to gain full custody of their daughter.

Legal partners caught their spouses in adultery
Photo via Facebook/ Da Anuruk

He added that he and Pu agreed to work together to catch their partners in the act, recording footage at the hotel for use in potential legal action.

Channel 8 reported that its journalists attempted to contact Pu for an interview, but she did not respond. It is suspected she may have reconciled with her husband.

Tar was seen with bleeding injuries in the video, though her medical condition was not detailed in the reports.

