Thai youths warned over racy Songkran selfies and booze pics

Songkran might be a time for splashing fun and festive selfies but young Thais are being warned: post the wrong pic, and you could end up in serious legal trouble.

As Thailand gears up for its world-famous water festival, the government has issued a stern warning to young revellers about posting inappropriate content online. From skimpy outfits to alcohol-fuelled parties, authorities say social media uploads could break the law — and carry harsh penalties.

Anukul Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, said that many people love sharing Songkran moments online, but some posts cross the legal line.

“We ask young people to be mindful. Content that includes nudity, alcohol, or any immoral activity may lead to legal consequences.”

The government highlighted three key areas to avoid:

Nude or revealing photos – Posting images of oneself or others in suggestive clothing during water fights could fall under Articles 14(4) and 14(5) of the Computer Crime Act. Offenders may face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 baht. Those featured in such images may also face public obscenity charges. Alcohol promotion – Sharing images of drinking or encouraging others to drink may violate the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, carrying penalties of up to one year in jail or a fine of up to 500,000 baht. Immoral broadcasts – Livestreaming or uploading videos deemed offensive to public morality could also lead to prosecution under various Thai laws.

Anukul emphasised the importance of celebrating Songkran in a way that reflects traditional Thai values, reported The Nation.

“We encourage youths to take part in respectful and culturally appropriate activities. You are not just celebrating — you’re representing Thailand to the world.”

As Songkran celebrations ramp up across the country, the warning serves as a reminder that not everything belongs online.

Officials are urging festival-goers to think before they post because one careless upload could lead to a police knock at the door.