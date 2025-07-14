Youth clashes in Buriram spark fear with explosive disturbances

Youths wielding weapons clashed in a mass brawl in Buriram’s Mueang district, causing alarm among locals due to explosive noises over three consecutive nights.

The incident reportedly involved nearly 50 people, some armed with long knives. A viral Facebook video captured the chaos where one group was heard shouting, “Don’t talk to me about the law; it can’t do anything.”

The video showed a group of young men brandishing swords, challenging another group. As tensions escalated, sounds resembling gunshots and explosions were heard, prompting the sword-wielding group to flee on motorcycles.

The Facebook post highlighted that for three nights, there had been similar disturbances involving gunfire and explosions, causing distress and fear among residents worried about getting caught in the crossfire. The origins of the youth involved remain unknown.

A reporter visited the scene at Khlong Lalom, Mueang Buriram, finding evidence of the incidents, such as shattered glass and signs of explosions, suggesting the use of homemade explosives.

Thawatchai, who owns a nearby restaurant, recounted that the events occurred around 3am yesterday, July 13. His nephew’s friend recorded the video showing two groups of 30 to 40 youths armed with knives, guns, and explosives.

He speculated that these youths were not locals but from surrounding subdistricts, possibly with prior conflicts. The disturbances have persisted for several nights, with the latest incident occurring the previous night.

Thawatchai expressed concern about the safety risks posed to residents and property, urging officials to address the issue before any injuries or fatalities occur.

Sida, another local, described how the youths occasionally sought refuge in her restaurant during the clashes. She expressed anxiety for her niece, who sleeps there, fearing the violence might enter their premises.

The constant gunfire and explosions have disrupted their peace, leading to sleepless nights. Sida urged relevant agencies to crackdown on these gangs to ensure the safety of uninvolved residents, reported KhaoSod.