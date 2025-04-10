Thai veterinarian sues fake PM advisor after losing 10 million baht

A Thai veterinarian sued a serial liar posing as an advisor to the prime minister after she lost nearly 10 million baht throughout their four-year relationship.

The deceptive behaviour of 32 year old Thunyathep “Hot” or “Pond” Sirisubdaechakun came to light after 33 year old Thai actress Rinyarat “Kana” Watchararojsiri publicly shared her experience and took legal action against him.

Kana was tricked into believing that Hot was an influential politician and an advisor to PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He also fabricated his financial status and power, claiming connections with a member of the Royal Family and an official working for His Majesty the King, and high-ranking soldiers.

Hot proposed to Kana with expensive gold and diamond jewellery, which were later discovered to be fake. She also learned that he was already married to another woman, the veterinarian, known as Pla.

The actress subsequently called off the wedding and began investigating him. Upon uncovering his web of deceit, she decided to go public with her story after learning that other women also fell victim to the man.

Following the revelations, Hot attempted to take his own life by jumping from the third floor of Khok Kham Police Station on April 7. He survived the fall but sustained a back injury.

Another victim, known as Palmy, also filed a lawsuit against Hot. She lost over 180,000 baht during their one-year relationship. Although he proposed to her, they never married, as he repeatedly made excuses.

Hot falsely claimed to own a prestigious school and promised to buy houses and cars for Palmy, none of which materialised. Instead, he stole her valuable possessions and belongings, including a tablet, mobile phone, camera, and gold jewellery, using various ruses.

Palmy originally filed a complaint against Hot eight years ago but the case saw no progress. She kept all the evidence in the hope that one day justice would be served. That moment came when Kana chose to speak out.

Another woman also came forward, sharing her story with well-known news host Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy. She revealed that she had a child with Hot, who later abandoned both her and the child. She now wishes to keep Hot’s identity hidden from her child due to his deceitful nature.

The veterinarian, Pla, appears to have suffered the greatest financial loss. She lived with Hot until the day he attempted to end his life. She stated that she only discovered the truth about him on that day and has since ended the relationship.

Pla explained that Hot did not present himself as wealthy or powerful to her. However, he repeatedly made empty promises.

He postponed their wedding three times, gifted her counterfeit gold and diamond accessories, and falsely claimed to have more than 100 million baht in his bank accounts.

Hot manipulated Pla into giving him money by offering to help with her legal case. He claimed his mother’s lawyer would assist and asked Pla to transfer over 5 million baht for legal proceedings. However, no progress was ever made.

Pla later discovered that Hot had never contacted the lawyer and had instead used her money to fund a lavish lifestyle, which he used to deceive other women. In total, she lost nearly 10 million baht.

Pla said she attempted to end the relationship but Hot threatened to sue her.

He convinced her that he was more powerful, causing her to fear for her career and family. As a result, she allowed him to continue living with her.

Pla now filed charges against Hot for fraud, defamation, and lese majeste, joining Kana and other victims in seeking justice.

Hot was discharged from a hospital yesterday, April 9, and is currently being held at Thonburi Special Prison awaiting further legal proceedings.