Thai worker’s death in Pathum Thani sparks investigation

Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) ordered an investigation into the internal management of a national science and technology agency following the tragic death of a 35 year old worker. The employee, reportedly overwhelmed by work stress, was found dead in his car at a university car park in Pathum Thani.

The minister, Supamas Isarapakdee, directed the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and the subcommittee on human resource management to scrutinise whether the agency’s management practices contributed to the employee’s stress and subsequent death. This step marks a significant move towards understanding the potential pressures within the organisation that might have led to such a distressing outcome.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Supachai Pathumnakul, has also been tasked with closely monitoring the investigation. The aim is to identify the root causes of the problem and devise effective solutions to prevent future occurrences. The urgency of the matter has been acknowledged, and a prompt report on the findings has been requested by the minister.

“We extend our deepest condolences and express our concern to the family of the deceased.”

The loss has been felt deeply within the ministry, emphasising the value of human resources to the organisation. Supamas highlighted that if the investigation reveals that internal management issues were indeed a factor, significant efforts will be made to address and rectify these to safeguard the welfare of the staff and prevent similar incidents, reported KhaoSod.

In the meantime, the ministry continues to express its support for the deceased employee’s family, recognising the profound loss they have suffered.

In related news, Thailand's workplaces are failing to provide vital psychological help for employees grappling with stress, depression, and other mental health issues, campaigners warn. As the world marked Mental Health Day 2024 on October 10, Thai advocates are raising alarms over the country's mental health crisis in offices, where employees struggle with burnout, fear, and stigma.