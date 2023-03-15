Thai woman mysteriously leaps to her death from Pattaya condominium

Photo via Facebook/ แจ็ค โพธิ์แดง

Police officers are investigating a mysterious scene after a woman appeared to have lost her mind and jumped naked from the seventh floor of her room at a condominium in Pattaya. The woman’s younger sister reported that she screamed “I’m scared” before leaping to her death.

Officers from Mueng Pattaya Police Station rushed to the condominium in Soi Thappaya in the Bang Lamung district of Pattaya at 4.30am today after being notified of the incident. Upon investigation, officers discovered the naked body of the woman in the car park identified as 27 year old Roongrat.

Roongrat’s younger sister, 25 year old Janjira, waited for the police at the scene and directed officers to her room on the seventh floor. They investigated her room and found faecal matter belonging to Roongrat and clothes in the bathroom.

Janjira explained that Roongrat had been working in a local restaurant in Pattaya and had gone out for drinks after work on the night before the incident. Upon returning to the room, Roongrat reportedly showed odd, erratic behaviour.

According to Janjira, Roongrat told her and her boyfriend that she was feeling sick and had an upset stomach. Then, she asked for a glass of hot water and went to the bathroom.

Janjira reported that Roongrat suddenly ran out of the bathroom naked, passed by her and her boyfriend, and headed toward the balcony while repeatedly saying that she was scared before jumping.

Janjira and her boyfriend were unable to prevent Roongrat from jumping.

The police have not yet determined the cause of Roongrat’s death and will conduct further investigations. They will also question individuals who had a connection or a close relationship with Roongrat to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.