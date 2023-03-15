Pattaya officials discuss motorcycle taxis and other issues plaguing Walking Street

Walking Street meeting, photo by The Pattaya News.

Pattaya officials, police, and business owners on Walking Street held a meeting yesterday to discuss motorcycle taxis and other issues plaguing the street.

One of the main issues discussed was the complaints of motorcycle taxi riders driving in pedestrian areas. The city officials have planned to move them to nearby areas.

Garbage disposal was also discussed at the meeting. It was decided that garbage trucks would collect waste nightly at 3am. Business owners are expected to cooperate on this.

Several other concerns were raised, including hawkers aggressively promoting shows to tourists, too many motorbikes parked on nearby alleys, and public smoking. However, no immediate solutions were given for these issues.

The ongoing discussion on changing signs on the street to make them smaller and flat against the walls of buildings was not brought up at the meeting. The city has been actively trying to address minor issues in the area as the number of tourists continues to increase, The Pattaya News reported.

City officials expressed concern about resolving these issues before large tour groups from China return. Smaller groups have already started to return.

Overall, the meeting was seen as a positive step towards addressing the various concerns of business owners and city officials on Walking Street.

Pattaya’s iconic Walking Street is known as a nightlife hub. The street is home to a wide range of entertainment venues, including go-go bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. It is known for its bright neon lights, which give the area a vibrant and lively atmosphere. The street can get very crowded, particularly on weekends and during peak tourist season.

Recently, police have been working on stepping up the street’s safety.

Last month, hundreds of cops were dispatched to the street to reassure tourists of their safety. The deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 2, Pattaya Police chief Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi, and Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn dispatched 234 officers to the street. The officers walked through the street letting bar and club owners know that they were launching a new project to get rid of drugs, weapons, services to minors, unsafe environments, and human trafficking on the street.