Bangkok expats raise over 350,000 baht for charity with football event

Thai.Ger raised over 350,000 baht, photo via press release.

A group of German-speaking expats presented a Bangkok charity with a cheque of over 350,000 baht on Monday. The money had been raised at a football fundraiser in January. The group of expats are called the Thai.Ger Supporters.

The 12th annual THAI.GER Charity Soccer Event was held on January 28 at the Ruamrudee International School- Swiss Section, a German-speaking school in Bangkok.

The event saw eight senior teams and 18 student teams of various age groups compete for medals and trophies, including the “Ambassador’s Cup” from the German Embassy. Participants had an enjoyable day of competition and fun at the school’s sports grounds in Minburi.

The German All Stars team emerged victorious. Another winner of the competition was a charity, Father Joe’s Mercy Center in Klong Toey. THAI.GER supporters donated the net profit of the event to the centre, raising over 350,000 THB.

The head of the Mercy Centre, Khun Paweena, was presented with the cheque on Monday evening by the German Ambassador, H.E. Georg Schmidt. The German and Swiss embassies have been long-time supporters of the initiative, for which the THAI.GERs expressed their gratitude. The success of the event was made possible thanks to the contributions of all sponsors and supporters.

Those who missed out on this year’s event can look forward to the 13th THAI.GER Charity Soccer Tournament, which will likely take place in November on the school’s brand-new grass pitch. The exact date of the tournament will be announced at a later time.

Father Joe’s Mercy Center, founded by the priest Father Joseph Maier, works to create solutions for poor children, families, and communities in Bangkok’s slums. The charity builds and operates schools, improves family health and welfare, protects children’s rights, combats AIDS, and offers shelters to orphans, among its many services. To learn more, click HERE.